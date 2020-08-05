Without the drums, watch Ipswich tackle St Mary’s live

Defending champions Palm Beach Currumbin (red) host 2019 runners-up Ipswich State High in the opening round of the 2020 Langer Cup at Pizzey Park. Picture: Jerad Williams

EVEN without the beat of St Mary's drums and no spectators, Ipswich State High has extra focus for this afternoon's latest Langer Cup clash in Toowoomba.

Head coach Josh Bretherton knows St Mary's often attracted strong support motivating their home rugby league team.

"Mary's are pretty good at getting a crowd of locals up there and they have been running a drum group and stuff so it (the latest game) might have a little bit of a different feel to it,'' he said.

That will be the case in today's 4pm match with no spectators permitted under current COVID restrictions.

The year 10 match in Toowoomba at 3pm

Drums aside, Bretherton was confident his team would be ready after last week's determined finish in going down 22-10 to defending champions Palm Beach Currumbin.

"Our boys are very much measured on our things, so what happens crowd or no crowd, they're under the expectation of performing to our standards and that's what they will be held too,'' he said.

St Mary's player Blake Cesari is tackled by Marsden’s George Peyroux and Chambers Horva-Chase in their opening Langer Cup loss. Picture: Nev Marsden

Both sides are looking for their first win after St Mary's pushed Marsden last week before losing 24-18 in Toowoomba.

"They are a good side who performed really well last year, without great results, as an under-age side,'' Bretherton said.

"They've got one of their golden generations of talent coming through at the moment so they're expecting to be a very good side.''

However, Ipswich State High is ready to build on their first round defeat to the competition frontrunners.

"The boys have been excellent,'' the coach said.

"They have worked hard on some things that we got wrong . . . and we've been able to identify on the video things that we've done well and it was a very high quality game and Palm Beach are a good football side.

"So we've taken some encourages out of that as well as some lessons and really they are just itching to get out there and make up for the result.''

