With Qld titles looming, Ipswich track rated one of best

BMX riders enjoyed a fun session on jumping during the recent day camp in Ipswich. Picture: Gary Reid

WELL-travelled coach Dirk Winter gains immense satisfaction seeing increased participation in BMX.

But his job is even more enjoyable when he visits venues like Ipswich's track at Willey Park.

"It's amazing that track there. It's awesome,'' Caloundra-based Winter said having recently conducted a six-hour day camp at Ipswich's Moffatt Street BMX facility.

BMX riders enjoyed an opportunity to improve their jumping skills at the Ipswich BMX Riders Camp. Picture: Gary Reid

Through his full-time work running camps for riders of all ages, Winter travels widely around the country.

He has visited many BMX circuits during his 10 years as a coach.

"My thing is pretty much participation so I try and get to as many places as I can and get as many people involved as I can,'' he said.

BMX riders enjoyed expanding their knowledge and having fun at the Ipswich day camp. Picture: Gary Reid

After his latest trek to Ipswich, he was impressed with the all-round standard.

"I'd say it's my favourite track,'' he said.

"It's all high quality. It's one of the best for sure.''

That is fittingly why Ipswich is preparing to host the next Queensland titles from September 20-26.

With thousands of visitors expected in Ipswich that week, advanced coaching and camps are invaluable.

Winter said BMX was entering an exciting period with the Olympics in July and this year's state titles in Ipswich before the 2026 world championships in Brisbane.

BMX riders gain a range of new skills at the Ipswich track. Picture: Gary Reid

The latest Saturday camp in Ipswich attracted a mix of different age groups.

The camp focused on everything from motivation to how to compete better.

"We work on race strategy and stuff and we work on racing,'' Winter said.

"Then we do a little off-bike testing as well and then we finish with the fun stuff. We do all the jumping and whatnot.''

BMX riders had a chance to improve their skills at the Ipswich camp. Picture: Gary Reid

The latest camp comes as Ipswich BMX Club officials continue their preparations for September.

Hundreds of riders are expected to compete, supported by their families and friends.

The state titles are rarely conducted outside the international Sleeman complex in Brisbane, providing a wonderful opportunity for Ipswich to showcase its rider talent and facilities.

The Ipswich club is holding an open day on September 19 - a week before the Queensland titles take centre stage.