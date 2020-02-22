With foot on throat, Hornets can go for the jugular

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets require just 31 runs to reach 350 and bank the maximum number of bonus points possible in two-day Queensland Premier Grade action.

The Hornets hold a seemingly unbeatable position as they approach the second day of their clash with Wynnum Manly at Baxter Oval today.

Ipswich Logan embarrassed their underwhelming opponent last week to set up a 258-run advantage with wickets in hand.

Paceman Sam Doggett ripped Wynnum Manly to shreds, collecting six wickets as a shell-shocked batting line-up collapsed for a mere 61 runs.

Ipswich Logan backed Doggett’s performance up with the willow, amassing 6/319 by stumps courtesy of Bryn Llewellyn (67), Harry Wood (91) and Jack Wood (63).

Coach Aaron Moore said the team would wait to assess conditions but would more than likely have a tilt at the 350-run bonus point in the opening hour before sending Wynnum Manly back in and letting Doggett and his colleagues loose with the Duke.

He said the third-placed Hornets were extremely confident of securing a valuable outright win which would almost certainly secure them a place in the finals for the first time ever.

After the deluge which struck the south-east forced a washout last weekend, the club’s second graders face Wynnum Manly at Tingalpa.

In an encouraging sign of the growing depth at Amberley, second grade is locked in a battle with Gold Coast for the fourth seat in the finals.

They are currently tied fourth but Gold Coast is shaving them on percentage, meaning every run and wicket will be decisive down the home stretch. Ultimately, their fate will be determined when they meet Sunshine Coast over the following fortnight at home.