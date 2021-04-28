With '$3m' to spend, Power on mission at cricket auction

Andrew Catton (left) and Simon Emmerson are two of the major backers behind the Western Power T20 franchise gaining momentum for the Brisbane Premier League.

Andrew Catton (left) and Simon Emmerson are two of the major backers behind the Western Power T20 franchise gaining momentum for the Brisbane Premier League.

AFTER weeks of major planning and generating a regional cricket buzz, Western Power enters the next stage of its exciting development.

Power backers will on Thursday night join the newly-formed Brisbane Premier League (BPL) T20 auction at the Gabba where players will be bid on and selected for each of the franchise senior teams.

Western Power CEO/managing director Andrew Catton welcomes the massive night of cricket excitement with $3 million of monopoly style money to spend securing 15 players.

The inaugural BPL T20 series - for senior and junior teams - is being launched in early August.

The junior draft is being held on May 8 and 9 at the Gabba.

However, the immediate focus is on how the respective franchises manage their financial affairs to gain the players they want.

"It's awesome, really exciting,'' Catton said.

"It's a really good opportunity for players throughout the west and we've ID'ed some young players out at Wests and the Hornets that we are interested in.''

MASSIVE BOOST: Great opportunity for regional cricketers

Western Power head coach Aaron Moore

Joining Catton on the Western Power management team are Ben McAteer, Chris Liebke, Brad Bulow, Ben Dobbin and Simon Emmerson.

Ipswich Hornets mentor Aaron Moore is Power's new head senior coach. He will be keenly involved in Thursday night's bidding.

TOP SELECTION: Moore value added to Western Power

Ipswich Hornets star batsman Harry Wood is the franchise's "local hero''.

TRIPLE SUCCESS: Why Harry inspires others

Western Power’s local hero Harry Wood.

Ipswich-bred former Australian player Melissa Bulow is female ambassador for Western Power.

FINE COMBINATION: Queensland greats reunite

Catton said 700 senior players from around Australia who nominated to be part of the amateur competition were trimmed down to 180 for the draft.

He said recent meetings with key Power personnel came up with strategic decisions.

"We've had a chat and tried to have a bit of an idea who our top priorities are … and what we are willing to spend on most players,'' Catton said.

"The money is a little bit of an unknown for the first one (auction) but we've identified some top targets.''

Catton is pleased with the overall response to the Power franchise has received joining the BPL.

"It's really good,'' Catton said.

"We're very happy with where we are at.

"We've made a lot of progress in a really short space of time.

"I feel like we've caught up and now we're increasing our reach and we get a lot of people asking a lot of questions about it now, which is good.''

Power have all but their under-12 coach in place for the new four-week series being played around South East Queensland.

Joining senior team head coach Moore and his assistant Dan Wilson are Nathan Hauritz (under-13), Kieran Daymon (under 15), Vic Williams (under 17), Nick De Giusti and Daymon (under 19 men) and Andy Richards and his assistant Anthony Clark (under-19 women).

Western Power sponsors are Binnacle Training and SBB Partners (Platinum), ACS Group (Gold), Darren Utz Smartline Personal Mortgage Advisors (Silver), Jensen & Sons Electrical and On Par Financial Planning (Bronze).