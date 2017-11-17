Wishing tree appeal to help battlers

GIFT OF GIVING: Kmart manager Janet Hunt, Salvation Army's Lenore Pack, Cr Cheryl Bromage, Salavation Army's George Clarke and Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli celebrate the start of the Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal.

THIS year marks 30 years since Kmart started their wishing tree appeal.

Since it all began back in 1987 more than eight million gifts have been delivered to people in need thanks to Australia's largest Christmas gift appeal.

Riverlink Kmart manager Janet Hunt said last year Kmart collected 380,000 gifts and this year they hoped to have 500,000 to give to the Salvation Army to distribute.

Ipswich Salvation Army Minister Lenore Pack said the donations meant many families would have a Christmas this year.

"It means those children have a gift under the tree, it gives them a Christmas," she said.

Mrs Pack said the Ipswich community was very generous when it came to donating gifts and about 2000 presents were collected last year by the Salvation Army just from Kmart at Riverlink.

Some tips for donating presents included not wrapping the gifts, as the Salvation Army needs to see what the items are and lego for the smaller children.

Mrs Pack said it was often a struggle to get presents for the 9-14 year-olds, so if you were able that age group needed a bit of support.

But presents can be for any age group and would be given to struggling families, mums and dads as well as singles.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary, Riverlink Kmart bought in Santa and Brassall School's Glee Kids as well as local councillors and Mayor Andrew Antoniolli to officially kick of the start of the appeal.