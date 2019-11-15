Wishing Tree a symbol of hope for needy families

Kmart Ipswich store manager Josh McGee with Ellen Cate, Cindi Watson and Miki Auld at the launch of the Kmart Wishing Tree campaign.

EXPERIENCE the joy of giving this Christmas by placing a gift for a needy child under the Kmart Wishing Tree.

Staff at Kmart Riverlink officially launched the 2019 campaign with a special visit from Santa, carols from local school children and a cake.

This year marks 32 years since the appeal first began. It is Australia’s largest and longest-running Christmas gift Appeal and has collected more than 8 million gifts for people doing it tough.

Kmart Riverlink store manager Josh McGee said he was hoping the local community would once again come on board to help share the love for children who might otherwise miss out on the joy of unwrapping a present on Christmas morning.

“We hope our customers will support us in our mission to help those who are in need,” Mr McGee said.

“Last year our store collected approximately 1000 gifts thanks to the generosity of our customers, and this year we are aiming to reach even higher with a goal of 1500 gifts.

“There are a few different ways people can give to the appeal. People can place their gift under the Wishing Tree in any Kmart store, you can add extra to a transaction by clicking the Wishing Tree logo on the self-serve check-outs, and you can drop in any spare change in the coin collection boxes at any registers.”

Gift contributions will be accepted until Christmas Eve and financial contributions until January 31, 2020.