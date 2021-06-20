Wise words, valuable lesson from Jets’ latest road trip

Ipswich Jets fullback Ono So'oialo scored the try that ignited his team’s second half fightback against the Capras in Rockhampton. Picture: Kevin Farmer

AFTER a field goal shootout in the last three minutes, the Ipswich Jets left Rockhampton frustrated at another near miss in this year's Intrust Super Cup competition.

However, for head coach Keiron Lander, his team learnt a valuable lesson from its 17-17 draw with the Capras.

"It's the mentality,'' he said, highlighting the additional demands of road trips.

"It's part of the game. You have got to prepare right.

"That's probably something the guys will learn as well.

"It shouldn't take me at halftime to tell us what we need to fix. They should be just doing it from the get-go.''

The Jets arrived in Rockhampton at 10am on Saturday to finalise preparations for the 6pm clash at Browne Park.

Having all day to wait for the game away from home provides extra challenges for footballers, especially those less experienced.

"When you're playing a team that is probably not going as good as they (the Capras) would like to, you can easily fall into a false sense of what's going to happen,'' Lander said.

"In the first half, we fell into that.

"We spoke about it all week . . . spoke again before the game so it's not like we weren't aware of what to expect.''

The Jets set up another opportunity to win their second match when captain Josh Cleeland nailed a 77th minute field goal to put his team 17-16 up.

However, the home side salvaged a point when Jack Madden potted a 78th minute field goal at the other end.

The Capras also had another chance to snatch victory before the next field goal attempt missed.

Lander was disappointed with another late lapse after his team lost in the final 10 seconds to Northern Pride a week earlier.

However, two positives from the latest encounter included fighting back and a much improved defensive effort.

The Jets came from 16-2 down at halftime to take the lead from tries by fullback Ono So'oialo and playmaker Cleeland.

The stand-in skipper also kicked two conversions and two penalty goals along with his field goal.

"That was our lowest scoring game,'' Lander said.

"If you can keep a team, especially us, to 16-18 points every week, we go a long way to winning a lot more games.''

In the first half, Lander said his team didn't respect the ball and get into the grind, making lapses without any purpose.

"Not everyone but a majority of us,'' he said. "You can't do it against any of these teams.''

However, after the Jets held Capras tryless in the second half, Lander was much happier with his team's defensive performance.

"I was very proud though that we didn't let in another try,'' said Lander, who was renowned for his defensive might as a player.

Blake Lenehan continued his recent improvement with strong tackles.

Ipswich Jets brothers Ben (left) and Todd White.

Lander said Tyler Coburn was exceptional Ben White was outstanding with "very senior-like defence''.

"He controlled the tackles, made good shoulder contact,'' he said. "Even his runs were threatening every time he touched the ball.

"We were good in the second half as a unit, which was pleasing.''

The head coach said the tries by So'oialo and Cleeland also provided a boost.

"When we can be patient and press them across the ground, we'll get a quick play the ball and someone (on the opposing team) will make a mistake and we've just got to capitalise on it,'' he said.

"Every team that plays us know they have to be defensively up all game right across the paddock.''

With a Round 12 match against the Sunshine Coast Falcons at North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday afternoon, Lander was relieved to leave Rockhampton with no major injury concerns.

However, the focus remains on how to capitalise on winning situations, after putting in the effort to create that.