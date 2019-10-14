Wise skipper's final message to team, Netball Queensland

The Jets Rubies receive their medals after Sunday night's grand final at the Queensland State Netball Centre.

RETIRING Jets captain Stevie Lingman paid tribute to her "special'' team and what Netball Queensland is doing after finishing her career in the Ruby South Series grand final.

Although the Jets lost Sunday's season decider 51-36 to the minor premiership-winning Tigers, Lingman was pleased with what was achieved at the new Jets club this season.

"I'm definitely proud of the girls,'' Lingman said, standing down to get married on October 26.

"It was not the result that we wanted last night but we were really happy to get to the grand final.

"They (Tigers) were definitely the better team.''

Having lost twice to the experienced competition pacesetters during the season, Lingman knew it would be a huge ask beating them in the grand final at the Queensland State Netball Centre.

However, she bows out with a fitting message for the young Jets players returning next season.

"Don't lose the fun. Always keep playing because it's fun,'' she said.

"If it's not fun, it's not worth doing.''

Retiring Jets Ruby South Series captain Stevie Lingman.

Lingman said the most satisfying part of her season with the Jets in the inaugural Ruby Series was "the girls and coaches that are coming back every year''.

"This is a pretty special group and I really enjoy their company,'' she said.

"You'll go out and train five times a week with them just because they are so great.''

After 12 years playing in Division 1, Division 2, Tier 1 and Tier 2 competitions, Lingman said the restructured Sapphire and Ruby competitions were beneficial for the game.

"It was a great series,'' she said of being part of the Ruby format feeding into the Sapphire competition.

"Credit to Netball Queensland. They've done really well.

"The grand final was well done. What they put on was really lovely so it was good to experience it.''

Action from the Jets v Tigers Ruby South Series grand final at the Queensland State Netball Centre. Luke Emlyn-Jones

Lingman, 28, said it was time to enter the next stage of her life.

"I'm definitely retiring,'' she said. "I've been privileged to play as long as I have.

"I'm getting married soon. After that I'm hoping to start a family and move on and concentrate on other things.''

The Darwin-born Jets skipper joined the new Ipswich club this season after stints with the Wildcats, in Toowoomba and Lions.

She said the Jets deserved praise for overcoming their injury challenges this year to reach the grand final.

"The girls are quite resilient and they're fighters,'' she said.

Jets Ruby South Series coach Camille Rieck

Preparing for life after netball, Lingman also offered a final thanks to head coach Camille Rieck.

"She's fantastic,'' the captain said.

"Camille is just the most supportive coach and she really makes sure that she looks after the girls on the court in regards to netball and also off the court.

"She's one of those special coaches that really make a difference.''

After the Jets Rubies and Sapphires teams both finished third this season, Lingman hopes it will be onwards and upwards for the Jets.

"Both the Sapphires and Rubies girls next year will definitely be looking to grand finals and looking for wins,'' she said. "I'll be excited to watch things on the side, in the stands, and cheering them on.''

Ongoing development

After a successful 2019 Sapphire and Ruby South Series, the Jets Development Academy program commences with trials on Sunday.

Trials will be held at the Ipswich Netball Association and Toowoomba Netball Association courts (9am-noon) and Western Districts Netball Association complex (2-5pm).

Trials will be followed by a four-week development program for athletes selected in the Jets Academy Program.

Running concurrently to the Academy Program is a Rep Ready program for netball participants eager to trial for their association rep programs.

This program will develop skill and prepare participants for representative trials which occur over the next few weeks and into the new year.