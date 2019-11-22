Wise Misty races into golden retirement

DOGWATCH

CRAIG Hazelgrove’s Wise Misty made her name as one of Queensland’s most prolific winners saluting 33 times from her 71 starts.

So it was only fitting she went out a champion driving late to grab Tony Brett’s Charming Chaos and the Group Three Ipswich Gold Cup in one foul swoop last Thursday night.

The race only had two possible winners from a long way out, Wise Misty leading the way for Charming Chaos to follow from the eight and seven boxes respectively, the unfancied pair in the market Wise Misty $8.50 and Charming Chaos $21 fighting it out to the last few bounds where Misty stuck her head out.

An emotional Hazelgrove who had been through all 33 of those victories gave all credit to the dog, who deserved her first Group triumph after an injury cruelled prime.

“She’s won a lot of races without winning the big one,’’ Hazelgrove said.

“When she was really challenging for Group One level races at two and a half, she suffered a pretty serious injury to the point I wasn’t sure if I’d get her back again.

“Approaching four in the new year I always had an eye to retirement, I love the dog and what she’s done for me is unbelievable she really deserved that.”

A lifelong greyhound man Hazelgrove doesn’t train for the money but said the $75,000 winner’s cheque would go a long way to providing home for Wise Misty’s progeny, with plenty of breeders already reaching out regarding her brood bitch career.

“She’s a once and a lifetime dog and I’m glad other people have seen the talent in her to want to continue the Wise Misty bloodline,” Hazelgrove said.

“We want to produce the absolute best pups, so I’m in no hurry to get her to the breeding barn, I think she’s earned a break and I’ll worry about the right sire.’’

Lock ‘Em gives McGuiness his start

UP and coming Lockyer Valley trainer Scott McGuiness spends his days driving around South-East Queensland and Northern NSW delivering the all-important food to greyhound trainers.

While his day job pays the bills, his real passion is training and he rugged up Lock ‘Em in the Ipswich Sprint Final, another feature on Thursday’s card.

His interest in the industry and relationships built through work landed him Lock ‘Em, a graduate of John and Glenda Dart’s successful Northern Rivers kennel, a dog McGuiness now calls his own.

With 15 wins under his belt including last week’s heat you would think the dog would be right in the market for Thursday’s Sprint Final, a prelude to the Cup one race later.

Despite his two for two record at the track and trip (431 metres) Lock Em’ jumped a $21 shot, but that didn’t deter the dog as he navigated the treacherous start best and held on in the running for a quarter length victory over Wazza Who, giving McGuiness the biggest thrill of his training career.

“I couldn’t have had him going and better,’’ McGuiness said.

“He had only the one run here before the heat but took care of that and it didn’t worry me the fact, he was an outsider in the final, he was ready to go and the win is huge for me as a young trainer.

“I want to be able to take up the caper full time and if I can fill a kennel with dogs as honest as him it’ll take me a long way.

“I can’t thank John and Glenda Dart enough for giving me a start with the dog a lot of the credit lies there.’’

Federal Elle captures free for all stayers

GOLD Coast trainer Corey Mutton was over the moon when the lightly raced Federal Elle won over the 710 metres at Albion Park last month but had plenty to say as his stayer pulled out too much over the 732 metre trip on Ipswich Cup Night, most notably beating an out or sorts $1.20 favourite Radar Gunn.

A Radar Gunn victory was almost a forgone conclusion, the Jeff Crawford trained dog and eight length winner in her only start over the track and distance winning the Breast Cancer Cup and a recent invite to the Top Gun Stayers at the Meadows having many expecting a track record before a loss.

It was Federal Elle who dictated the race from start to finish jumping to the front and holding of Queensland’s National staying representative Miss Gingin for a popular victory.

Mutton said he wasn’t sure where the dog was at pre-race after disappointing in a similar front-running role last start at Wentworth Park, but couldn’t believe the calibre of dog he’d just beaten.

“Radar Gunn is one of the best stayers in Australia and we’ve managed to get the better of her,” he said.

“I just didn’t think a performance like this was possible a month ago, but with a win like this we’ve got plenty of options where to take her next.’’

“That’s Racing”: Tony Brett

IT was a family and friends’ night for Tony Brett at his home track, but a bit of success racing certainly didn’t quiet the best cheer leaders of the night.

Brett won the Cup Consolation with Regal Recall but rued the opportunity of missing the final.

“I think he was just one run short, if the heats were a week later he would have been very hard to beat.”

Brett then saw Charming Chaos just miss out the in the Cup Final, but the master trainer took it in stride.

“We weren’t quite good enough on the night and when you leave the rail open for Wise Misty she’s going to take it every time,” he said.

Normal programming resumed

IPSWICH race days will go back to Tuesday afternoon, Friday twilight and Saturday night after the completion of Thursday night Ipswich Cup engagements.