'Wise idea': Judge likes driver's plan to stop reoffending

AN Ipswich woman who says she has been trying hard to pay her SPER debts for five years has been hit with another fine, which was sent to SPER.

Jody Rickit, 29, pleaded guilty in an Ipswich court to driving unlicensed when SPER suspended at Redbank Plains on December 27, 2018.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said when police intercepted the car Rickit was driving, a check revealed her licence had been suspended from November 23.

Rickit told officers she was "unaware".

"I've been trying (to pay) for five years. I had a payment plan in place. They cancelled it and did not tell me," she told the court.

"They want $500 a fortnight. I can't afford that," Rickit said.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said from looking at her traffic history she could see why her licence had been suspended.

Rickit repeatedly had fines.

"I'm doing a financial hardship form now," Rickit said.

Ms Pink said she should try to get on top of (her SPER debt from unpaid fines).

Rickit was fined $200 - sent to SPER, and disqualified from driving for one month.

She was warned not to drive in that time.

"I'll give the car away for a month," Rickit said.

"That sounds a wise idea," said Ms Pink.