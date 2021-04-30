‘Wipe that c***’: Violent Mackay high school fight

Horrific footage capturing a brutal fight between two Mackay high school teens that resulted in one boy slumped and unmoving on the ground has been exposed.

The video, which was posted online, starts with a group of Mackay State High School students running towards a fight between two boys.

Initially others yelled encouragement before screaming for one of the teens to stop the flurry of savage blows.

Brutal fight between two Mackay State High School students. The clash was captured on video.

At the start of the video both teens, wearing their school uniform, are standing upright trading punches or ducking to avoid.

One of the boys then grabs the other around the mid torso and they begin to wrestle before that first boy is brought to the ground.

The second boy then unleashes a merciless onslaught on blows while leaning over and holding the other boy's shirt front as he's on the ground.

Brutal fight between two Mackay State High School students. One teen unleashes about nine blows to the other teen's head.

He delivers about nine punches to the teen's head until a third boy - who appeared to be filming the fight - runs in and pushes him off the teen, who is seen to be slumped on the ground with his right arm flailing.

During the fight someone can be heard saying "wipe that c*** (name)" while another yells "yes (name), yes (name)" before screaming "OK stop (name), (name) stop (name) stop (name) stop".

In the background the third boy can be seen rolling the injured teen, who is not moving, on his back and checking his face.

Brutal fight between two Mackay State High School students. A bystander pushes one of the teens off the other as he was delivering a flurry of punches to his head.

The video also showed a number of students filming the fight, which did not occur on school property or during school hours.

It is the latest in a number of videos capturing school fights across the region.

In March, the Daily Mercury revealed the disgraceful social media account dedicated to videos of Mackay high school fights.

In video posts uploaded to a private account, students can be seen encouraging violent fights and bullying while filming it on their mobiles.

When contacted by the Daily Mercury for comment, Education Queensland confirmed the students involved were "being dealt with in line with the school's Student Code of Conduct".

"No further details can be provided due to student privacy issues," an Education Queensland spokesman said.

"This incident occurred outside school hours away from school grounds.

Brutal fight between two Mackay State High School students. One of the boys involved in the fight can be seen slumped, unmoving on the ground as another checks on him

"Once made aware the school acted immediately to identify, discipline and support students involved and worked with the department's Cyber Safety team to have the video removed online."

The spokesman said all students involved as well as bystanders to this fight would be attending a special information session with Mackay police officers "to address and discuss inappropriate conduct of this nature within the community".

"Like all Queensland state schools, Mackay State High School is committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment," he said.

