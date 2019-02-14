Massive bets already come for Winx

Winx tunes up for the Apollo Stakes in a track gallop at Royal Randwick. Picture: Getty Images

WINX might seem to be at unbackable odds but that hasn't deterred some fearless punters from placing huge bets on the champion to continue her famous winning streak in the Group 2 Apollo Stakes at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

The mighty mare has seven rivals and only bad luck or some other unforeseen circumstance will prevent her from scoring her 30th consecutive win.

When the final field was announced on Wednesday morning, Ladbrokes price assessors rated Winx at $1.10 before one punter placed a bet of $150,000 on the great mare.

Winx then firmed into $1.09 but still the big money kept coming with two separate bets of $150,000 and $100,000 coming from one punter 40 minutes apart, and then another $40,000 wager at those odds.

The shortest price Winx has started during her famous winning streak is $1.08 in the 2016 George Main Stakes.

But a betting agency official confirmed Wednesday's huge bets were not placed by Winx's most ardent admirer - a punter who backs the mare each start, upping the ante every time.

This punter usually waits until raceday to invest and at Winx's last start, the Cox Plate back in October, he placed his biggest bet so far of $201,200 bet at $1.22.

In latest betting, Winx is now at $1.09 to win the Apollo Stakes.

Winx is racing for her 30th consecutive win in the Apollo Stakes. Picture: AAP

Happy Clapper, who has chased home Winx in eight previous clashes, is second favourite for the Apollo Stakes at $9 with Unforgotten next at $21 then Tom Melbourne at $26.

Bookie Michael Sullivan of Bluebet said Winx's immense popularity and her extraordinary ability boosts racing's profile in the very competitive gambling, leisure and entertainment market.

"There is no doubt Winx gets people engaged in racing,'' Sullivan said.

"She does stifle betting on her races but there is no doubt she is good for the sport because people go to the races or watch her on TV and bet in other races.''

Winx opened $1.10 for the Apollo Stakes. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Winx has been so good for so long she is rightly being compared with the all-time greats of racing - Phar Lap, Tulloch, Carbine, Bernborough, Kingston Town, Black Caviar and Makybe Diva.

Sullivan has watched all the champions since Kingston Town and is adamant Winx is the greatest of the modern era.

"Winx is the best I've seen, without a doubt,'' Sullivan said.

"She beats genuine Group 1 horses like Happy Clapper, Hartnell, Criterion, Highland Reel and she beats them easily.

"Winx makes these good horses look second-rate and in big races like the Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Cox Plate.

"Even great horses like Kingston and Lonhro, they had to bust a gut to win at times in close finishes but with Winx it is all over at the 200m.''

Apollo Stakes (Group 2)

Randwick, Saturday, 3.50pm

1. Happy Clapper (1) Pat Webster, Sam Clipperton 59kg

2. Patrick Erin (4) Chris Waller, Sam Weatherley 59kg

3. Brimham Rocks (5) Chris Waller, Jay Ford 59kg

4. Tom Melbourne (6) Chris Waller, Glyn Schfield 59kg

5. Winx (3) Chris Waller, Hugh Bowman 57kg

6. Unforgotten (8) Chris Waller, Kerrin McEvoy 57kg

7. Egg Tart (7) Chris Waller, Brenton Avdulla 57kg

8. Aloisia (2) Ciaron Maher & David Eustace, Tim Clark 57kg