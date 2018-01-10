Winx heads list at Magic Millions sales

HORSE RACING: The Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale kicks off on Wednesday and based on past sales there's a good chance there'll be a future star or two go through the ring.

We look at six of the best horses that have emerged from the sale in recent times.

Mighty mare Winx heads the list of Magic Millions graduates. GEORGE SALPIGTIDIS

Winx (2013 Gold Coast Yearling Sale)

Australia's current superstar Winx went through the ring at the Gold Coast in 2013 and has since won 26 races, including three Cox Plates. The Chris Waller-trained champion has earned her connections an astonishing $15.6 million and is set to add to that this year.

Breeding: Street Cry X Vegas Showgirl

Cost: $230,000,

Record: 32:26-3-0

Prizemoney: $15,627,925

Notable Achievements: Current winning streak of 22, Cox Plate (2015, 2016, 2017), 15 Group 1 wins.

Flying sprinter Redzel went through the ring at the Gold Coast in 2014. BRENDAN ESPOSITO

Redzel (2014 Gold Coast Yearling Sale)

The Peter and Paul Snowden-trained sprinter is in the middle of a stellar season, having won five straight races in 2017-18 including The Everest and the G1 Darley Classic. Considering he's only five and a gelding - an early retirement isn't on the cards - there should be plenty more success to come.

Breeding: Snitzel X Millrich

Cost: $120,000

Record: 21:11-4-1

Prizemoney: $7,797,750

Notable Achievements: Darley Classic (2017), first winner of The Everest (2017), Doomben 10,000 (2017).

Iron horse Buffering has been immortalised with a statue standing in his honour at Eagle Farm. HAMISH BLAIR

Buffering (2009 Gold Coast Yearling Sale)

Buffering, like Hay List, played second-fiddle to the mighty mare Black Caviar for a long time but came into his own towards the end of 2013 winning the G1 Manikato, the G1 VRC Sprint down the Flemington straight, and the G1 Winterbottom in Western Australia. 'The Buff' recorded back-to-back wins in the G1 Moir Stakes in 2014/15 and was brilliant winning the G1 Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai in 2016 - the last of his seven victories at the highest level.

Breeding: Mossman X Action Annie

Cost: $22,000

Record: 55:20-9-8

Prizemoney: $7,300,194

Notable Achievements: Seven-time G1 winner (Manikato Stakes, VRC Sprint Classic, Winterbottom Stakes x2, Moir Stakes x2, Al Quoz Sprint)

2012 Golden Slipper winner Pierro. JULIAN SMITH

Pierro (2011 Gold Coast Yearling Sale)

Now a stallion, Pierro put together an awesome resume in his brief but successful career that ended in 2013. The Gai Waterhouse-trained gun won the two-year-old triple crown in 2012 and only tasted defeat three times in his 14 starts. There is no doubt he was brilliant at two but he also defeated the older horses at G1 level as a three-year-old in the 2013 Canterbury Stakes and George Ryder Stakes.

Breeding: Lonhro X Miss Right Note

Cost: $230,000

Record: 14:11-2-1

Prizemoney: $4,536,650

Notable Achievements: Golden Slipper (2012), 2YO triple crown (2012), 11-time winner from 14 starts.

Atlantic Jewel won 10 of her 11 starts. PAUL MILLER

Atlantic Jewel (2010 Gold Coast Yearling Sale)

Bought for $320,000, Atlantic Jewel wasn't exactly a bargain buy but she lived up to her price tag before she was retired following a tendon injury in 2013. In 11 starts, the gifted daughter of Fastnet Rock was only beaten once and she scored four times at G1 level.

Breeding: Fastnet Rock X Regard

Cost: $320,000

Record: 11:10-1-0

Prizemoney: $1,587,925

Notable Achievements: Four-time G1 winner (Thousand Guineas, All Aged Stakes, Memsie Stakes, Caulfield Stakes), was only beaten once in 11 starts.

Shoot Out proved an astute buy for connections. JULIAN SMITH

Shoot Out (2008 Gold Coast Yearling Sale)

He might not have the same glamour factor as the other horses on this list but $15,000 buy Shoot Out delivered an incredible return on investment for his connections. The High Chaparral gelding won more than $3.2 million in prizemoney, with the 2010 Randwick Guineas and Australian Derby among his five G1 victories.

Breeding: High Chaparral X Pentamerous

Cost: $15,000

Record: 37:10-5-6

Prizemoney: $3,238,950

Notable Achievements: Five G1 wins including the 2010 Randwick Guineas and Australian Derby.