Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jockey Hugh Bowman rides Winx for an exhibition gallop during The Championships Race Day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (AAP Image/Simon Bullard) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Jockey Hugh Bowman rides Winx for an exhibition gallop during The Championships Race Day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (AAP Image/Simon Bullard) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Horses

Winx draws wide for final race

by Ray Thomas
9th Apr 2019 11:00 AM

CHAMPOIN mare Winx has been drawn to start from the outside barrier against eight rivals for her farewell race, the Group 1 $4 million Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Winx is attempting a fairytale end to her storied career, chasing a 33rd consecutive in and her 25th at Group 1 level.

Her Queen Elizabeth Stakes opponents include old rivals Happy Clapper (barrier six) and Hartnell (four).

Japanese raider Kluger is backing up from his Doncaster Mile fourth placing and has been drawn to start from the inside gate.

 

He's Eminent, the classy former English galloper and likely Queen Elizabeth Stakes frontrunner, has barrier three.

Winx is at $1.06 with Ladbrokes to win her third successive Queen Elizabeth Stakes and end her race career in triumph.

FormGuide

More Stories

horse racing horses queen elizabeth stakes winx
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Five things to do these school holidays

    premium_icon Five things to do these school holidays

    Entertainment Want to get the kids away from the iPad or the xBox and out and about? Here are some options.

    • 9th Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    No justification for electric car infrastructure

    premium_icon No justification for electric car infrastructure

    Council News It calls the plan a 'visionary strategy'.

    • 9th Apr 2019 11:30 AM
    Revamped 'tap and go' licences now available

    Revamped 'tap and go' licences now available

    News The rollout will also include a new photo identification card

    • 9th Apr 2019 11:19 AM
    Blow-ins won't cut the mustard

    premium_icon Blow-ins won't cut the mustard

    Politics These place-holder candidates are an embarrassment