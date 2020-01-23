Menu
Waldgeist beats Enable to win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.
Horses

Winx dethroned but retains Aussie aura

by Ray Thomas
23rd Jan 2020 9:47 AM
European champions Enable, Crystal Ocean and Waldgeist have shared the 2019 World's Best Racehorse title at an award's ceremony in London.

It's the first time three horses have tied for the honour with the trio each earning top rating of 128 last year.

Australia's super mare Winx, the winner of the World's Best Racehorse title in 2018, was the highest rated local horse in the 2019 rankings, earning as 125 rating to be equal ninth.

 

Santa Ana Lane (124 and equal 12th), Happy Clapper (122 and equal 19th) and Nature Strip (122 and equal 19th) also made the top 20.

 

Waldgeist's win over Enable in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp earned that race the world's number one race ranking for the fourth time in five years.

 

Winx's 33rd consecutive win in her farewell race, the Queen Elizabeth Stakes last April, ensured the Royal Randwick race was the equal sixth in the world.

 

The Queen Elizabeth Stakes was the highest-rating Australian race of 2019 ahead of the Cox Plate.

 

