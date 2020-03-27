Winternats bid to defy corona crisis

THE tradition rich Winternationals are still on, defying the spate of recent sporting event cancellations.

Willowbank Raceway president Tony Wedlock confirmed the commitment to conducting the 2020 Gulf Western Oil Winternationals, now set down for September.

"Obviously there is an incredible amount of uncertainty in the world at the moment but we are one hundred percent committed to making the 2020 Gulf Western Oil Winternationals happen,'' Wedlock said.

"The Willowbank Raceway Board are committed to running the event and providing an opportunity to see Australia's best drag racers compete at Australia's best drag racing event. "With all of the negativity around at the moment, as a board, we felt we would like to give everyone something positive to aim for and that is that the Winternationals will go ahead once we get through this crisis.''

The new event dates are September 17-20 to give racers and spectators the opportunity to secure their plans.

All racing has been suspended until further notice.

Wedlock said the Winternationals, as Australia' largest drag racing event, was crucial for the sport.

"Willowbank Raceway are prepared to do whatever it takes to make sure we deliver this iconic event,'' he said.

"We understand that postponing the event is disappointing, but now having the clarity around the re-scheduling of the event will allow spectators and competitors to adjust their plans around the event.

"Everyone at Willowbank Raceway is absolutely determined to see the event staged and ensure that the 2020 Gulf Western Oils Winternationals continues the proud tradition of this events history and ultimately this year's event is worthy of previous Winternationals."

A number of minor changes will occur with the Winternationals reverting to its previous four- day format.

The Winter Warmup weekend of testing will also revert to two days on September 12-13.

More detailed information regarding ticketing, entries and event format will be published on the Willowbank Raceway website over the coming days.