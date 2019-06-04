WATCH: Residents brave cold to bask in winter wonderland

First glimpse of snow for young resident

YOU'D be hard-pressed to catch Eukey man Russell Wantling in a pair of jeans and despite snow falling on his property this morning, today was no different.

His wife Samantha captured a cracker video of Russell enjoying the spectacle, arms out and embracing winter's magical gift.

Mrs Wantling said Russell was on his way to work when the snow began to fall but putting on some warmer clothes didn't cross his mind.

"He always wears shorts in winter," she said.

"It's a bit of a family joke that he's always in ugg boots and shorts.

"I don't think I've got a photo of him in winter clothes."

The couple woke up at all hours of the night trying to catch a glimpse of the snow that had been predicted.

Residents brave cold to bask in snowy wonder: Russell Wantling braves the cold, shorts and all, to enjoy snow at Eukey this morning.

It brought back happy memories of 2015, the last time snow fell on the Granite Belt and a similarly long night saw the pair capturing delightful snowy pictures.

Mrs Wantling said the couple were winter lovers and Russell was quite miffed he had to go to work this morning and didn't have more time to enjoy the sight of the winter wonderland.

"I love winter, snow or no snow that's just the icing on the cake," Mrs Wantling said.

Clancy, 2, and Elsie Willett, almost 1, enjoy the snow at Eukey this morning. SAMNANTHA WANTING

For Mrs Wantling's grandson Clancy Willett, 2, it was the first time he'd ever seen snow.

"Clancy loved it because he knew what it was," Mrs Wantling said.

"He was trying to make a snowball. He was just running and putting his tongue out."

Young resident sees snow for first time: Clancy Willett, 2, tries to make a snowball when he sees the magical white wonder on his grandmother Samantha Wantling's property at Eukey this morning.

Significant amounts of sleet have were reported in the Stanthorpe and Eukey areas before the snow began to fall this morning, as the temperature dropped to about 0 degrees.

The temperature in Eukey is sitting at about 2C as at 7.45am.

Clancy, 2, and Elsie Willett, almost 1, brave the cold to enjoy the snow at Eukey. SAMNANTHA WANTING

Snowchasers who have made it to the Stanthorpe area are looking at a cool 9 degree minimum today, while Warwick is set to reach a top of 13C today.