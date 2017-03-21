29°
News

Winter veggie crops in 'green drought'

Emma Clarke
| 21st Mar 2017 1:38 PM Updated: 1:42 PM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE LOCKYER Valley's broccoli crops are going to need the perfect balance of recent wet weather combined with the right dose of sunshine to keep up their robust growing pace.

While there is no immediate threat to veggie farmers, with the Lockyer Valley escaping the latest round of South East Queensland drought decelerations, 2018 growing seasons are under threat of drying out.

Lockyer Valley Growers Group president Michael Sippel said parts of the valley had been drenched with falls of up to 60 or 80mms over the past week and while the rain was a nice change from the year's dry conditions, it did little to restore under ground and creek storage water levels.

"Most growers really enjoyed the rain, it has put a nice amount of subsoil moisture due to being nice steady rain," he said.

"At the moment we're in a bit of a green drought, our major storages are at low level and growers are back on bore water to grow their crops rather than relying on the dam and rain water.

"The rain has been great but a lot of farmers are keen to get back on the ground, they'd like to see the sun come out now."

Mr Sippel said many growers were getting ready to plant their winter crops of lettuce, cauliflower, broccoli, carrot and onions.

"We'll get through this season no problems and still be in full production, given we've got good profile of moisture," he said.

"Going into next season, 2018, is where the real worry would be.

 

"You don't use huge amount of water through winter to grow crops. You're really only topping up the profile."

The Somerset region was unable to escape the drought and was part of the majority of neighbouring regions drought committees and the State Government declared as in drought earlier this month.

Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne said the latest declarations brought the total area of Queensland where drought was declared to 87.47%.

"That is the highest ever and I am still waiting for some committees to send me their recommendations," Mr Byrne said.

"I have been advised that while some parts of the South East Queensland have received some patchy storm rainfall over the summer season, good general rainfall across the whole region has not been received.

Drought declared producers are able to access DRAS fodder and water freight subsidies and emergency water infrastructure rebates as well as access to other programs in the Queensland Drought Assistance Package if they are eligible.

This includes relief from electricity charges, land rent rebates and water licence waivers as well as access to a number of community and mental health programs.

The threshold for a drought declaration is generally a once in 10 to 15 year rainfall deficiency.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  drought ipswich weather lockyer valley

CCC hearing into Ipswich council elections

CCC hearing into Ipswich council elections

Ipswich City Council on corruption watchdog's radar

Brisbane tolls to increase in congested transport corridor

In news that may well anger motorists it's been announced Brisbane tolls are set to increase

Transurban to increase tolls to pay for upgrade

Elderly woman in hospital after snake bite

QAS report the incident occurred at 2.20pm

CMC Rocks: Changed traffic conditions ahead of festival

Thousands of people will descend on Ipswich for CMC Rocks 2017.

How to get to Australia’s biggest country music event

Local Partners

Ipswich music event set for revamp after poor turn out

Music program set to get a revamp after several events missed mark

VIDEO: Bullmastiffs 'great family pets'

NO BULL: The community is encouraged to consider Bull Arab, American Bulldogs and Bullmastiff breeds when adopting pets from RSPCA.

RSPCA push for 'bull' dog breeds to be adopted

CMC Rocks: Changed traffic conditions ahead of festival

Thousands of people will descend on Ipswich for CMC Rocks 2017.

How to get to Australia’s biggest country music event

Major event postponed due to heavy rain

Bubbles on the Lake event postponed due to heavy rain.

The decision was made in the interest of public safety

PHOTOS: Beer extravaganza with local twist

Reg Beadle, Colin Appleton, Jane Appleton, Olive Beadle, Dan Beadle and Kate Perry at the Pumpyard Bar and Brewery on Sunday.

Brewsvegas showcases local craft beer and produce

Lesbian Power Ranger makes history

The new Power Rangers movie features an openly gay superhero in what is believed to be a first in film history.

Married at First Sight twins 'at war' over 'husband'

Perth twin sisters Sharon and Michelle Marsh fail out over the Snapchat fight in the latest episode of Married at First Sight.

“Don’t get weird about the Nick thing."

The Bachelor led to ‘drinking problems’

The Bachelor contestant Lana Jeavons-Fellows.

Former contestant has told how she turned to partying after the show

Triple J's One Night Stand coming to Mount Isa

Concert goers enjoy music at Triple J's One Night Stand in Geraldton in 2016.

YOUTH radio station's free, all-ages concert coming to regional Qld.

Toowoomba filmmaker's big win at Miami film festival

BIG WIN: Director Iain Fulton filming a scene from his award-winning film Velvet Boulevard.

A filmmaker's university project won an award at a Miami festival

Simon and Alene say 'I do' all over again

Alene and Simon renew their vows in a scene from Married At First Sight.

IPSWICH man gets his happily ever after with TV wife.

The sexiest MKR challenge yet

Courtney and Valerie have these expressions for a good reason.

THE challenge is to make sauce worth bottling, and it’s sexy.

OWNERS ARE MOTIVATED..FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE!

30 Redhill Road, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 6 UNDER CONTRACT!

Just a few minutes drive from the township of Harrisville is this modern 4 bed home sitting comfortably on one acre. With the serenity from the front veranda...

&quot;AFFORDABLE VILLAGE LIFE WITH EVERY CONVENIENCE ON YOUR WISH LIST&quot;

31/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 2 $179,000

ldeal buying for those downsizing, couples and those wishing to travel. This property is set on the very end of Gainsborough Downs Village so the yard is massive...

&quot;MOST AFFORDABLE INDEPENDANT LIVING AVAILABLE !!&quot;

43/1380 Gainsborough Downs, Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305 ...

House 2 1 3 $129,000

You will be pleasantly surprised when you enter this Village!! Great maintained yards and gardens, awesome on site managers, community hall, resort pool and a...

BUY INTO THE BEST SEAT IN TOWN

18 Kendall Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 AUCTION 31/3/17

It has been 2 years since a property was last offered to the market in Kendall Street. The reason being is once people are in this precinct they never wish to...

DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL IN BOOVAL

26 Marian Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 3 AUCTION 31/3/17

Here is a rare opportunity to secure a large parcel of land in the development corridor of Booval. The home itself is solid & well maintained but with the years...

POSITION PERFECT

52 Whitehill Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 AUCTION 31/3/17

Here is a chance to buy into the most elevated precinct of Eastern Heights, where properties are often sort after but rarely available. The home has been the...

WE HAVE OPTIONS! 2 BLOCKS TO SELL SEPARATELY!

10-14 Elizabeth Street, Aratula 4309

House 3 2 5 $165,000 Shop...

Introducing an opportunity not to be missed! Named "Linga Longa" this well-presented property ideally located in the Heart of Aratula, this property will sure...

PLENTY OF SPACE FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING

129 Coopers Road, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 4 $539,000

From the moment you drive up the driveway you'll be pleasantly surprised that everything with this property has been doubled. From its 50+ mtr frontage, to it's...

4060m2 BLOCK WITH STUNNING HOME!

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 Offer Over...

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

ESCAPE TO YOUR OWN PRIVATE SANCTUARY IN THE HEART OF IPSWICH!

104 Warwick Road, Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 8 $399,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life yet be only two minutes from the Ipswich CBD. This...

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Construction underway at $180m Ipswich development

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

Work has begun at new master-planned community

Council to auction private property over unpaid rates

Time is up for the owner of a 1750 square metre parcel of land at Moore who failed to pay their rate for more than three years before the council took over the property.

Bargain hunters' chance to snap up a block of land at auction

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!