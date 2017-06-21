Winter solstice: what happens after today

IPSWICH residents will have more daylight hours for activities after today.

Today was winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, which means the days will get warmer, sunnier and longer for the rest of the season.

The sun rose at 6.37am and set before most people had even left work at 4.58pm.

Days will become gradually longer after today but morning light will still be after 6.30am for the next month until it rises before 6.30am on July 29.

Forecasters say the dark mornings general coincide with fresh temperatures.

What's next:

The sun will rise before 6.30am on July 29 and set at 5.15pm.

By August 31, sunrise will be 6.01am and sunset at 5.32pm

There'll be more than 12 hours of sunlight by September 27 when the sun rises at 5.30am and sets at 5.44pm

By October 25, the sun will rise by 5am and the sun will go down at 6pm - 13 hours of sunlight

The sun will rise the earliest all year on November 30 at 4.41am

On December 22 the sun rises at 4.47am and sets at 6.42pm.