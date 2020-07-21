Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Ipswich in line for share of coastal rain

Andrew Korner
21st Jul 2020 11:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Ipswich area could receive up to 20mm of rain from Thursday through to Sunday, if the current forecast proves correct.

Following a cloudy day on Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting rain at times on Thursday, with falls up to 6mm possible.

The should be followed by more light showers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

South-easterly winds will bring the coastal showers across, if they arrive, which will also result in slightly warmer overnight temperatures ranging from 8-11C over the next few mornings, which is slightly above the average of 5C.

Heavier and more consistent rainfall is expected along the coast, due to the conditions, with falls up to 50mm predicted on the Gold Coast over the same period.

Daytime maximums will remain steady in the low 20s, about average for this time of year in Ipswich.

bureau of meteorolgy ipswich weather rainfall
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    How much JobKeeper will be cut

    How much JobKeeper will be cut
    • 21st Jul 2020 11:57 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Waste company ordered to investigate landfill fire

        premium_icon Waste company ordered to investigate landfill fire

        News The State Government and Ipswich City Council are cracking down on the New Chum waste site after the landfill fire this week. Here’s what they intend to do.

        Full names of 141 people appearing in court today

        premium_icon Full names of 141 people appearing in court today

        News Every day the Queensland Times publishes the names of people due to appear in...

        Four in hospital after car hits tree

        premium_icon Four in hospital after car hits tree

        News Three adults and a child treated for multiple injuries