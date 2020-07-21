Ipswich in line for share of coastal rain

THE Ipswich area could receive up to 20mm of rain from Thursday through to Sunday, if the current forecast proves correct.

Following a cloudy day on Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting rain at times on Thursday, with falls up to 6mm possible.

The should be followed by more light showers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

South-easterly winds will bring the coastal showers across, if they arrive, which will also result in slightly warmer overnight temperatures ranging from 8-11C over the next few mornings, which is slightly above the average of 5C.

Heavier and more consistent rainfall is expected along the coast, due to the conditions, with falls up to 50mm predicted on the Gold Coast over the same period.

Daytime maximums will remain steady in the low 20s, about average for this time of year in Ipswich.