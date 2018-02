Australia's Scotty James celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony after the final of the men's snowboard halfpipe at the Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 14, 2018 in PyeongChang. / AFP PHOTO / Martin BUREAU

JARRYD Hughes has Australia's third medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, crossing the line second in the men's snowboard cross final.

Pierre Vaultier claimed gold for France with Regino Hernandez of Spain taking the bronze.

It was more heartbreak for Australia's three-time Olympian Alex Pullin, who also made the final but crashed during the hectic race and finished sixth.

