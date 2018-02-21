Olympics LIVE: 100kg Aussie’s high-speed crash

IT was enough to make Aussie Anton Grimus ... grimace. The ski-cross competitor made a flying start to his run but lost control on a jump and made close friends with the South Korean ice.

Despite the high-speed crash, Grimus, a self-confessed schnitzel lover, will advance to the next round.

Earlier, Australian figure skater Kailani Crane is through to the medal round in the Ladies Single Skating Short program.

The 19-year-old, who is making her Olympic debut, put herself into second place with a near season-best 56.77 points.

Craine headed to PyeongChang with a win in the Olympic qualifying event and multiple Australian titles under her belt.

Join our live blog.