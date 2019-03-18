Winter isn't coming: Dire warning in 2050 climate prediction

WARMING: Jim Prentice is concerned about the effects of climate change after analysis finds Ipswich's daily average maximum could increase 4.1C by 2050.

WINTER as we know it will be non-existent in Ipswich within 30 years when the region's average temperature rises almost 4C.

That dire warning is contained in the Australian Conservation Foundation's latest analysis of climate-modelling data.

It reveals, in the Blair electorate, the average maximum temperature will rise 4.1C by 2050.

In Ipswich central the 26.8C average daily maximum is predicted to rise 3.8C to 30.6C.

The Australian Conservation Foundation says winter as Ipswich residents know it will no longer exist. It predicts the year will be dominated by extreme heat and about 22 per cent less rain on average.

Ipswich is likely to have up to 240 days over 30C, 141 days more than the 1960-1990 average.

There will also be up to 17 days over 40C, 16 days more than the previous average.

Grandchester is expected to feel the largest climate change, with its 24.3C average maximum jumping 4.3C to 28.6C.

Climate researcher and Stop Adani member Jim Prentice describes the prediction as "catastrophic".

"I was absolutely flawed by that suggestion there would be a 4C increase in temperature," he said.

"We're in unknown territory with our climate and it's frightening."

Dr Prentice, a former Greens candidate and political scientist, said the nation needed to diligently transition from coal to renewable energy.

"We depend on coal and coal has done a lot for us," he said.

"We should be moving away from it as quickly as we possibly can without damaging our society and economy.

"You can't do it tomorrow."

The Australian Conservation Foundation's report compares model projections for 2050 with the historic 1960-1990 baseline.

The analysis uses worst-case scenario modelled by scientists that assumes global emissions continue to accelerate.

Dr Prentice said many older people were embracing the need to reduce emissions.

"Most of us who have children think well, we don't want to leave a place in worse condition then we arrived," he said.

"It's almost looking inevitable

"To think my kids will live in a place on average 4C hotter than it is now, that's not a desirable thing for any parent with natural parenting instincts."

Dr Prentice said the solution was not to run air-conditioners and make efforts to be immune to the temperature rise.

"Everyone knows there's lizards, birds, trees and a whole life-cycle that is not able to do that," he said.

The day-to-day effects of climate change will change most aspects of people's lives, Dr Prentice said.

"Imagine us rocking up to Woolies or Coles and finding there's not much fresh food there," he said.

"Our concern is to get the change to something safer, healthier and less dangerous as soon as possible."

Dr Prentice said the Adani mine should be a line in the sand for Australians.

He called for the government to reject the mine's access to 12.5 billion litres of water.

"We just are mad," he said.

"It's too short term and it's a quick fix for the economy.

"You'll dam the next generation for health and water."