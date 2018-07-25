Winter is warming up in Ipswich

OVERNIGHT temperatures in Ipswich are expected to be a little bit more comfortable from this morning.

The frosty mornings residents had become accustomed to this month will be replaced with minimums of up to five and nine degrees this week and into the weekend. Temperatures this morning dropped down to 5C and day time maximums will heat up to 27C.

Forecasters say there is the chance of fog this morning. It's the same on Thursday before Friday morning will be even warmer at 6C with 27C day time maximums.

On the weekend, overnight minimums will reach a comfortable 9C on Saturday and 8C on Sunday, with day time maximums of between 26C and 27C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster expect sunny and clear conditions with only isolated patchy cloud to stick about until at least early next week.

Temperatures on Monday will be between 5C and 23C.