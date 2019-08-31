Menu
Winter in a hurry to leave

Greg Osborn
by
31st Aug 2019 12:33 AM
IT'S the first day of spring tomorrow and going by the forecast maximum temperatures winter is in a hurry to get out of town.

That's a layman's view of what lies ahead for Ipswich after a quick glance at the Bureau of Meteorology's latest six-day outlook.

Fortunately for readers, Bureau Meteorologist Kimba Wong is in agreement.

"Expect steadily increasing maximums from tomorrow onwards," Ms Wong said.

"That's because there's a static weather pattern sitting over much of Queensland at the moment, with no cold air mass coming through."

Today will start out with a winter-like low of 6C, warming to 25C later in the day.

Tomorrow will reach 28C and then it will be onwards and upwards with the maximums.

Monday will edge towards 31C.

Tuesday and Wednesday will go one better, at 32C. But Thursday will be the day to watch, with the mercury at 33C.

"The highs are increasing quite significantly from early next week, up to the low 30Cs."

"And with a September maximum average of 26C, there's the potential for Thursday to be 7C above the norm."

And for rain-watchers, unfortunately the forecast is also looking very dry.

"Today will be the last chance of a shower or two," Ms Wong said.

high temperatures ipswich weather spring weather winter
Ipswich Queensland Times

