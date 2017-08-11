WINTER HEATWAVE: Ipswich to be hottest in south east

THIS morning might have been another cold one but Ipswich residents can except some very summery conditions in the next few days.

Temperatures dipped to 2.8 degrees this morning.

It's the first time, in the past few days, the minimum temperature hasn't been below zero.

Yet, Ipswich residents would be forgiven for being confused about the weather given this weekend day time temperatures will soar into the high 20s.

That will be followed by a winter heatwave as the city sweats through temperatures of up to 32 degrees.

If the forecasters are right, temperatures in Ipswich and its surrounding towns will be the hottest in the south east next week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster James Thompson said the warm change was being caused by northerly winds bringing warm air from central Queensland.

"There is a chance we will see some cool westerly winds next Friday or Saturday, which would cool things down," Mr Thompson said.

The high winter temperatures are not unheard of; in 2009 Ipswich sweat through a 36.4 degree day, the hottest on record for August.

Today is expected to hit a top of 29 degrees.

Fine, sunny warm for the first week of #Ekka! The final three days may be cooler with a cool, dry change possibly coming! pic.twitter.com/bDC50BKKAZ — BOM Queensland (@BOM_Qld) August 10, 2017

The forecast for Ipswich

Saturday: Min 6 degrees, max 29 degrees

Sunday: Min 6 degrees, max 28 degrees

Monday: Min 5 degrees, max 28 degrees

Tuesday: Min 6 degrees, max 31 degrees

Wednesday: Min 9 degrees, max 32 degrees

Thursday: Min 11 degrees, max 32 degrees