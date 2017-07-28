'Winter heatwave': Ipswich to heat up over next few days

Winter 'heatwave' to sweep Ipswich over the next few days. Higgins Storm Chasing. Contributed

YES, it has been cold. Yes, temperatures have dropped to below freezing. But a winter heatwave is about to sweep Ipswich and most of Queensland.

A lot of areas across the state will see temperatures of up to 10 degrees above average, including Ipswich.

Although this week has brought some chilly temperatures, it has been unusually warm this winter, but things will ramp up with temperatures sitting in the mid 20s from today.

Today has a maximum of 26 degrees with only light winds.

Tomorrow will range between five and 25 degrees. Sunday will drop down to two with the chance of a light morning frost before climbing to 26.

If the predictions hold up, it will be perfect weather for the V8 Supercars event this weekend.

The hottest July day on record was in 1958 when temperatures hit 29.6 degrees, according to the BoM records.

According to Higgins Storm Chasing, across the next seven days a high pressure system is expected to become planted over southern Queensland with a ridge extending into northern and central Queensland.

This entire system which is also likely to affect the majority of eastern Australia, is likely to produce clear and sunny conditions for the most part.

It's also likely to draw off a warm air mass situated over the state resulting in an increase in daytime maximum temperatures.

WARMER WEATHER: It's warming up across the northern half of Australia. Contributed

While some places across the Darling Downs will still record low temperatures in the morning, which may result in frost, Higgins Storm Chasing still referred to it as a 'winter heatwave' due to the abnormally warm temperatures in the day.

They go on to further explain the term 'winter heatwave.'

"While technically speaking it isn't a heatwave given its only winter and temperatures are in the mid 20's not mid 40's, by numerical reality, it is a heatwave to a degree."

"What we mean by this is, the thresholds for heatwave criteria are about four to five degrees above average for both maximum and minimum temperatures for at least three days.

"Due to the clear skies, minimum temperatures are expected to be normal, if not below average with light frost still expected over the Darling Downs, Granite Belt and western parts of south east Queensland most mornings.

"It's solely the daytime temperatures which are roasting."

