City set for winter warmer with mercury 6C above the average

Andrew Korner
by
2nd Jul 2018 10:16 AM

IT MAY be the middle of winter in Ipswich, but you would barely notice it by the weather this week.

Light cloud cover, combined winds blowing in from coastal areas, is causing warmer than usual temperatures across the region.

A maximum of 24 is forecast for the city today, with the mercury set to climb even higher as winds turn northerly towards the end of the week.

A top of 26 is forecast for Friday, with 27 predicted for Saturday - six degrees above the July average.

Overnight temperatures will hover around the nine-degree mark, which is about four above average for this time of year.

The presence of cloud means there is some chance of showers during the week, although no significant rainfall is forecast.

