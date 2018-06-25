Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Winter downpour is now a drizzle for Ipswich

25th Jun 2018 5:58 PM

WHAT started out as talk of a possible winter downpour has been downgraded to abject drizzle for Ipswich this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest forecast is for a good chance of patchy rain on Wednesday with falls not likely to exceed 6mm.

Overnight and daytime temperatures should warm up significantly after the rain comes through, with winds turning north-easterly.

The forecast for Ipswich tomorrow is for south-easterly winds with a temperature range of 7-23.

ipswich weather rain
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    SPER wants woman's toll debt paid, offers payment plans

    premium_icon SPER wants woman's toll debt paid, offers payment plans

    News Kylie Jones' bills piled up when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015.

    'Crisis' meeting called ahead of council dismissal decision

    premium_icon 'Crisis' meeting called ahead of council dismissal decision

    Council News Labor members hold "crisis" meeting ahead of council decision

    Drug user 'shocked, horrified' by weed's hidden secret

    premium_icon Drug user 'shocked, horrified' by weed's hidden secret

    Crime "I smoked weed Thursday and was pulled up Saturday"

    Riders round up dollars for Ipswich toddler

    Riders round up dollars for Ipswich toddler

    News See a few bikers around on the weekend? Here's why

    Local Partners