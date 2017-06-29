25°
News

Winter bites: Temps to hit zero as 'severe frost' looms

Benedict Brook | 29th Jun 2017 8:52 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUG up Australia - it's about to get chilly. Meteorologists are predicting "extreme winter weather" and bitterly cold temperatures this weekend.

Showers, hail, thunderstorms and deep snow could strike parts of Tasmania, Victoria and South Australia.
 

Sky News weather frost forecast for Saturday morning shows ‘severe’ frost across much of the south east.
Sky News weather frost forecast for Saturday morning shows ‘severe’ frost across much of the south east.

Canberrans should brace themselves for a snap even colder than usual and "unbelievably severe frost" will work its way across much of inland NSW and even up to Queensland.

Parts of Queensland's south west will hit freezing, with Roma's minimum 0 degrees on Saturday. St George too could be icy, with temperatures expected to fall to 2 degrees.

HOW COLD?

A glimpse of your coldest day of the next week
 

QLD

Brisbane: 8°C on Sun

Bundaberg: 11°C on Sat

Gladstone 13°C on Sat

Gympie: 6°C on Mon

Hamilton Is: 19°C on Sat

Hervey Bay: 11°C on Wed

Mackay 13°C on Sat

Maroochydore: 11°C on Sun

Maryborough: 9°C on Mon

Oakey: 1°C on Sat

Rockhampton 12°C on Sat

Roma: 0 °C on Saturday (and 1 °C on Wednesday)

St George: 2°C on Sat

Toowoomba: 5°C on Sat

Warwick: 0°C on Sun (1°C on Sat and Wed)

 

NSW

Byron Bay: 11°C on Sat

Coffs Harbour: 8°C on Sat

Grafton: 6°C on Sat

Lismore: 7°C on Sat

Tweed: 13°C on Sat

 

The warning comes as a series of cold fronts sweep across the Great Australian Bight towards the country's south east.

"Extreme winter weather is heading towards southern Australia later this week," Sky News Weather meteorologist Tom Saunders said on Wednesday.

"A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to South Australia [on Wednesday]. That front will weaken as it moves further east but another front is hot on his heels [on Thursday] and that will bring a blast of cold polar air to Tasmania and southern Victoria."

This will drop temperatures and lead to snow to around the 300m elevation mark by Thursday with Tasmania's western highlands receiving a solid 20cm of snow.

 

Winter is coming to Roma.
Winter is coming to Roma. Tom Gillespie

Light snow could even fall over the higher suburbs of Hobart on Thursday night.

Overnight lows in Hobart will sink like a stone from just 5C on Thursday morning to just 1C on Saturday. Even the highs will only get to around 10C. On Mount Wellington, which overlooks the city, you'll be lucky to get above 1C at all on Thursday.

But the snow is not likely to make it as far north as the places that really need it - the mainland ski resorts.

"The Alps will again miss out on a big snowfall with only a few centimetres for most resorts," said Mr Saunders noting that, 2015 aside, it was shaping up to be one of the worst starts to the winter season on record in the resorts.

"The natural snow depth is currently below 10cm even on the higher ... when the average snow depth in late June is closer to about 60cm."
 

There is a risk of snowfall, probably in Tasmania though. :(
There is a risk of snowfall, probably in Tasmania though. :( Alex Nolan

But while the snow might be sparse, the frost will be fulsome and widespread across Tasmania, inland Victoria and NSW from Friday night onwards.

"There will be unbelievably widespread frost on Saturday morning, we haven't seen in that widespread for a couple of years."

The cause is a high pressure system following the cold front that will strike across the south east from Friday leading to "bitterly cold" overnight temperatures through the weekend.

"Canberra is currently predicted to have a low of -5C on Saturday morning then -6C on Sunday morning. Anything below -5.5C would be Canberra's coldest temperature in two years," said Mr Saunders.

If in Bendigo, as forecast, it gets down to -2C on Saturday morning, that would be the coldest night in two years.

"A low of 6C in Sydney on Sunday morning and Melbourne's 3C on Saturday would both be the coldest in 12 months," he said.


THE WEEKEND ACROSS THE COUNTRY

The clear skies associated with high pressure systems are helping lower temperatures. On the way to weekend, Melbourne will reach a still chilly 14C while Sydney will only be little warmer.

Adelaide will sink to around 4C over the next few days with highs of 15C.

By contrast, Brisbane will be a positively balmy 25C on Thursday with a low of 15C. The weekend will be a bit colder but still above 20C and mostly sunny. Townsville will see lows of 17C, with the mercury hitting a glorious 26C on Sunday.

Perth will see sun and 19C on Thursday and Friday, possibly getting above 20C on the weekend with showers increasing. It will be duvet weather at night in Western Australia's capital, however, getting down to 4C on Thursday and Sunday morning.

Mostly sunny in Darwin, lows of 20C and highs of 31C.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks general-seniors-news weather

Detectives uncover cannabis plants at Ipswich home

Detectives uncover cannabis plants at Ipswich home

Detectives uncover cannabis plants, seeds at hydroponic system.

  • Crime

  • 29th Jun 2017 12:00 PM

The Ipswich 'mayoral candidates' making hilarious promises

FACEBOOK FAMOUS: These popular 'mayoral candidates' are keeping Ipswich laughing through this period of political uncertainty.

These three Ipswich ‘mayoral candidates’ are a self-confessed joke.

VIDEO: Ipswich teen magician runs away to the circus

RISING STAR: Ipswich magician Jeffro Bennett has run away to Michael Boyd's (right) Circus of Illusion on the Gold Coast.

He's already escaped a straight jacket while blindfolded under water

USQ celebrates NAIDOC Week

NAIDOC Week celebrations at USQ. The Kooma-Didgeri Aboriginal Dance Troupe

NAIDOC public lecture and lunch at USQ Springfield

Local Partners

New track will be a win for all Ipswich people

24/7 Cycling Safety Fund hail $3.3 million cycle park.

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services.

Top 7 must-do school holiday hikes around Ipswich

Ipswich Bushwalkers are looking for more members to join this year. Wendy Baker and Manfred Hoge of the Ipswich Bushwalkers. Photo: Anna Hartley.

WHETHER you're new to hiking or experienced, we’ve got your covered

Jamie Oliver has right recipe for Ipswich school holiday fun

MEAL TIME: Liam Keena, Megan Harrison, Maya Kinsella, River Kinsella, Mikaela Verrall and Ashlee Verall at the Jamie's Ministry of Food kitchen in Ipswich.

ARE you looking for ways to spice up your school holidays?

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

A video game that puts 100 players into a violent battle royal has already sold more than four million copies and it isn’t even close to polished

Coast muso Ayla to play Black Bear Lodge

Ayla looks forward to her EP release after returning from tour.

Singer on her start in music and new EP

'King Judah' on song for Voice grand final

Judah Kelly performs Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah on The Voice.

Laidley talent tipped to win

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Up High, Great Views And Built On Solid Ground!

27 Burgess Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Situated on a 620m2 block on a quiet cul-de-sec with a park at the end and only hundreds of metres away from Raceview primary school. This home is ready for it's...

EXECUTIVE HOME / TRADIES PARADISE

5 Willaroo Close, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 4 $529,900

Sitting on a 1200m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View in a quiet cul-de-sac is this immaculately presented family home. The perfectly...

Your Family home with the lot

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents your very own holiday...

Owner Committed Elsewhere

2/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Great opportunity to purchase this low maintenance free standing duplex, which positioned in the most central location, so close to amenities. - Expected rental...

Lowset four Bedroom

18 Brighton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction on Site...

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

AWESOME INVESTMENT - NO CAR? NO WORRIES!

1/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

Unit 3 1 1 $260,000

Excellent opportunity to purchase this stand alone duplex, positioned right in the centre of all you need... An excellent location, enabling you to walk to local...

The Best Value In Greater Ipswich??

11 Cramp Street, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 Offer over...

Situated on a large 801m2 flood free block walking distance to Westside Christian college and only moments away from Redbank Plaza shopping centre, this solidly...

9 Acres, Just 20 Minutes From Toowoomba.

7 Linthorpe Valley Road, Linthorpe 4356

Rural 0 0 $230,000

9 acres, currently being farmed, fully fenced and flat. With bitumen frontage and power at the boundary there are several locations on this lifestyle block for...

Welcome to blissful, carefree living

62 Diamantina Circle, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 4 $799,000 Neg

Nestled in a delightfully serene pocket of the Brisbane river, is 62 Diamantina Circle Karalee; a modern oasis that is utterly ready for you to move in right now. ...

Welcome to blissful, carefree living

62 Diamantina Circle, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 4 $799,000 Neg

Nestled in a delightfully serene pocket of the Brisbane river, is 62 Diamantina Circle Karalee; a modern oasis that is utterly ready for you to move in right now. ...

Historic Ipswich building set for $1M restoration

BEAUTIFY: Dancer Emily Rowles poses inside the North Ipswich woollen mills building which will be restored thanks to a $1million allocation in the council budget.

Building to be made safe and sound before becoming a cultural hub

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

REVEALED: Why the Ipswich Mall demolition has been delayed

COMING SOON: Work is set to commence on the demolition of the Ipswich Mall once Queensland Rail agrees its infrastructure underneath won't be damaged.

There is an issue to be resolved before demolition commences

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!