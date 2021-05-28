Winning streak: Eight and counting for Spring Cleo

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

THE Byers kennel has been so dominant at Ipswich for so long it’s sometimes easy overlook their ongoing success.

Under the guidance of Pauline and Shane - the wife and son of the late Col Byers - the winners aren’t slowing down in large part because of the form of Spring Cleo.

The bitch has rattled off eight wins in a row and not in easy company either.

Spring Cleo was completely dominant in Best 8 company before recently taking out the Past Member’s Trophy, a class two event.

Pauline, the steady hand, was watching over everything.

“Her ability to chop and change between the 431 and 520 metres has really surprised us,’’ Pauline said.

“That extra strength helped the other night when she was three off Rocky (Spring Rock) and ran him down. You don’t see many do that over the shorter trip.

“Winning Greyhound of the Year in 2020, lots of people are wondering why Rocky isn’t winning more races. I can tell you he’s going as good as ever Spring Cleo has just gone to a new level.

“She’s won 11 races in all this year and we haven’t seen the end of May. She’s well on her way to rattling off 11 more the back half of the year.

“The only thing stopping her might be the return of her kennel mate Spring Bowler. He has lost his tail but still chases just as hard.”

The progeny of Fernando Bale and Derenger has shown great versatility allowing her to win a special race for the kennel. She’ll look to double up starting next week.

“Her 500 metre prowess meant we were able to put her in the Past Member’s Trophy earlier this month and she came out and won well. The race meant a fair bit to us given Col’s (Byers) standing at the club,” Pauline said.

“We’ve got Spring Cleo, Spring Rock and Spring Bowler in the heats of the Past Member’s over the 431 metres next Tuesday. It’d be special for any of them to win but of course we want Cleo to extend her streak to nine.

“The club has always been outstanding remembering those who were a big part of their history and having races like the Past Member’s definitely motivates us to keep working hard.”

Like many of the Byers trained dogs, Spring Cleo is a product of the Board Syndicate who operate across South Australia and NSW, the owning and training partnership as fruitful as ever.

“She started her career down in South Australia with Greg Board who we get a lot of our dogs from,’’ Pauline said.

“She won a few races there and came to us as a speedy bitch, but her transformation has been amazing.

“She’d won 14 races from 60 starts and now suddenly at almost three and a half years old she’s found an extra gear and gone on this winning streak.

“Most chasers have done their best racing by then but clear she’s at the top of her game and may have a bit more left in the tank.”

There are as many 431 metre races at Ipswich in a week than at any other track and distance in Queensland yet the Byers kennel continue to excel. Pauline said it’s all about keeping it simple.

“The 431 at Ipswich is definitely our bread and butter and has been for a number of years,’’ she said.

“There’s no real secret to the success, we just make sure the dogs we’re getting are suited to the sprint and it’s always been our policy not to gallop them between races.

“At the moment with Spring Cleo if it’s 400 or 500. She just gets that one run a week which seems to give her all the fitness and freshness she needs to front up and do it again the next week.

“We do all our racing here at Ipswich and obviously the familiarity the dogs get probably gives them a slight edge over competition who like to race at other tracks.”

The kennel is continuing their stranglehold on the trainer’s premiership in 2021, well on track for some big numbers again.

“We’re out in front in the trainer’s premiership again which we take a lot of pride in,’’ she said.

“We’ve had a firm hold of it the last decade and it’s something we won’t be letting go of easily.

“In terms of winners, the numbers are almost identical to when Col (Byers) was still running the ship, with plenty of hard work we’ve kept ticking along.

“It certainly helps when you have a bitch win eight races straight in the span of a couple of months.”

Power Moves made of the right stuff

POWER Moves is a pup going places for Serena Lawrance.

The trainer first got the son of Fabregas to the track only a month ago and has been steadfast racing him over the 500 metres, which is paying off in spades.

It took him until his third run at Ipswich to find pay dirt when he missed the start but sailed through on the inside to run away a dominant 30.88 maiden winner.

Since then, he finished second behind Stay Warm Bear in Novice class but has exploded in the last week, showing new-found box speed to find the front and win at Ipswich in 30.81 last Saturday.

Power Moves backed it up with a 30.25 win at Albion Park on Wednesday.

With Lawrance’s focus mainly on short course Ipswich dogs.

This bloke certainly stands out as a long striding rangy type who looks like 500 is only the beginning of what he might run in the future.

The leading trainer made it a race-to-race double when the equally impressive Luminosity broke his run of near misses also breaking through over the 500 as he sailed down from a wide draw early.

The son of Fernando Bale has only recently switched to the 500 metres but made his mark early on over the 400. He has only been out of the money once in a dozen career starts.

Rocky form holds up for Riordan

TRAINER Chris Riordon turned a few heads when he promptly took Joe Patch to Rockhampton after breaking his Novice at Albion Park in March.

But the trainer knew the late starter who was going on three-years-old was up to something bigger and the dog promptly established himself as a pre-race favourite for the Rockhampton Cup.

He narrowly missed the Group Three final finishing third in his heat and ran behind Bundaberg track record holder It’s a Rush in the consolation the next week.

However, the south east Queenslanders finally got a peak at him last Saturday night at Ipswich and he didn’t disappoint.

The dog took full advantage of the inside alley early to land on the leader’s heels and was far too strong in the run home clocking the time of the night 30.68 his first look around Ipswich.

With only nice races to his name, the dog is an intriguing prospect as he enters his physical prime in the next six months.

Enthusiastic emerges over Ipswich short course

TONY Brett’s talented Aussie Infrared pup Enthusiastic hadn’t been seen on a racetrack for three weeks until he appeared over the 431 at Ipswich last Friday.

The dog was coming off a tough Rockhampton Cup and Listed Young Guns campaign and Brett clearly wanted to blow a few cobwebs off before the winter carnival.

The chaser was installed as a $1.18 favourite in his fifth-grade heat and punters would have had their hearts in their mouths early when he walked out of the boxes stone cold last.

It didn’t take long for muscle memory to kick in though as the dog accelerated up the rail to find the lead down the back and sail away by a whopping fifteen lengths.

He’ll back up again in this weeks final and will be maybe even shorter than last week.

But for a dog that is inexperienced on the corner starts, you never know how far back he could get with a check.

Libby’s Girl launches late

FORMER Dave Brett Memorial winner Libby’s Girl has shifted her focus to the shorts of late, struggling to run out the 500 metre journey.

She’s now roaring home over the 288 metres for trainer Wayne Scott.

First up at the trip a fortnight ago, she bloused them by seven lengths in a slick 16.86. However, it was her most recent effort winning in 17.08 that was even more meritorious.

Clearly beaten out by Merv Page’s Abby Jazzy, she spotted the leader three lengths entering the home straight and looked no hope of running her down. But as soon as she balanced up, she flew out after the leader grabbing her late.