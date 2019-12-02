Winning state titles warm-up for city teams in pennants

WINNING four of five pennants divisions is a pleasing feat at any time for Ipswich teams.

However, with state titles in the new year, the latest round of Ipswich successes have provided a timely boost.

In the annual clashes against Fassifern, Ipswich won the Senior 1, Senior 2, Under 18 and Under 14 encounters at the East Ipswich fields.

Fassifern’s only win on Saturday was in the Veterans division.

Ipswich Vigoro Association president Deanne Lawrie was thrilled with the latest results, especially from the under-14 and under-18 sides with Queensland titles being held in Cairns next month.

“I think we’ve got a bit more depth this year,’’ Lawrie said.

Beating Fassifern in the Division 1 clash was also satisfying given the traditional rivalry between the centres.

Ipswich won the latest game by an innings and 43 runs after declaring on 113.

Opener Karen Devin set the tone with 43 although her sister Deanne said she was feeling the heat at the end of her innings.

“I think Kaz is out to do some more fitness training because she was breathing quite heavily by the end of it,’’ Deanne said.

“She batted very well actually.’’

The Ipswich batter gets on the front foot to play this shot in Saturday’s annual pennants clash with Fassifern. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Talented young players Megan Packer and Jasmin Graham finished the job after captain Clare Gillett snared 5/9 in the first innings.

“It was better than what we were hoping for,’’ Gillett said.

“To win that convincingly was a great team effort.

“Everyone gelled together really well.

“The new girls did well.’’

Ipswich will have some more training sessions leading up to state senior titles at Fassifern in February.

“If that (Saturday’s win) is anything to go by and we can build on that, then we are a good chance at states,’’ Gillett said.

“It was a great start.’’

Ipswich’s under-14 team beat Fassifern outright by 19 runs with Rohan Darr topscoring with 37.

Ipswich’s under-18 combination enjoyed a 29-run win on the first innings.

Cassidy Hammond took 5/17, including a hat-trick.

Ipswich’s Senior 2 team won by an innings and 58 runs.

Shannon Brackin returned the incredible figures of 6/1, which featured a double hat-trick.