Winning riches at Marburg

TROT TACTICS

JUST eight days to the next Marburg TAB harness meeting on March 3.

History was made last meeting when the Fast Work Horse Supplies jackpot worth $2150 went off.

The winner was Willowbank-based trainer and talented form analyst Jay Edmunds, who took a multiple entry in the "pick six” contest.

The jackpot commences again today with an opening pot of $1000. The coupon is in the race book.

Hopefully, we will be coming off the back of good rain and a drop to more comfortable temperatures.

All the usual Marburg features will be offered - exciting racing, top country tucker and the cheap beverages.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for pensioners and members, children under 16 are free.

See next Saturday's QT for more details.

Northern setback

THE latest update on the project to revive harness racing at Townsville includes a phone hook-up with the office of the Minister last Thursday.

As has been the case recently, it was less than encouraging.

"After discussions with the Ministers Advisor today at 10am on the 21st February 2019 between Shane Farmer, Steve Harris and Troy Clive for the NQHRC, it was decided as a matter of action to draft a letter appealing to Racing Queensland to assist the representative of the NQHRC to understand how the venture purposed to RQ for a reintroduction of Harness Racing in Townsville at the Showgrounds has been declined and detail around the findings of the correspondence supplied.

"Other developments in recent times are that of running dual code meetings with the Greyhounds on a Tuesday night to assist both clubs in reducing costs we have a letter from the greyhounds supporting this.

"Could the possibility of the set-up costs be forthcoming from the Country Racing development and infrastructure fund rather than the current industry funds as I believe to date none of these funds has been attributed to Harness Racing.”

The following document indicates the position of the Townsville Greyhound Racing Club.

"19th February 2019, To whom it may concern.

"The Townsville Greyhound Racing Club wish to offer their support for the re-introduction of harness racing into Townsville.

"We are willing to work with the harness club in any way possible to make this possible.

"Yours Sincerely, Mr Gary Heath, President.''

This is blanket support from the only code of animal racing in Queensland which is in profit.

At this point, the ball is fairly and squarely back in the court of Racing Queensland and the Racing Minister.

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park meeting tonight.

R1: Quinella 1-3: Secret Jack (G. Whitaker) and Beau Cishlom (R. Maguire).

R2: Quinella 1-2: Werelivingthedream (P. McMullen) and Top Trio (G. Dixon).

R3: Box trifecta 1-2-8: Monivae (P. McMullen)-Jumping Jolt (M Elkins)-Officianado (J. Elkins).

R4: Box trifecta 1-4-9: Matt Belford (R. Maguire)-Our Diamond Edition (A. Millard)-Sir Semper Fidelis (P. Matis).

R5: E/w 1: Johnnycake (A. Richardson).

R6: E/w 6: Maretti (N. McMullen).

R7: Box trifecta 3-5-9: Watch Pulp Fiction (C. Turpin)-Mach Alert (K. Dawson)- Glenferrie Hood (P. McMullen).

R8: E/w 3: RockNRoll Music (L Cain).

R9: Quinella 1-8: Burning Ambition (N. Dawson) and Charlyze (K. Rasmussen).

R10: Box trifecta in four, 3-5-12-13: Neeedle (G. Whitaker)-Northern Muscle (D. Smith) Mr Gunsen P. Diebert)-Our Overanova (G. Dixon).

Honour board

It was a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow this week, with the end firmly in place at Team Turpin McMullen's Lowood stables.

Pete McMullen was leading driver, scoring on six occasions, rating 300. Partner Chantal Turpin led in five winners from the family barn. Most pleasing was Jumping Jolt, for Team Elkins, with youngest member Justin in the sulky.

Ipswich factor: 28/46.

Albion Park, February 15: Wheres The Spirit (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Miss Invasion (Narissa McMullen for Terry Hancock); Heavens Hurricane (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Gina Mach (Trent Dawson); Jumping Jolt (Justin Elkins for Greg Elkins); Hard To Hear (Trent Dawson); Exceptional Mach (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Albion Park, February 16: Clintal Do (Nathan Dawson for Richard March); Comply Or Die (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis); Oceans Predator (Matt Elkins for Greg Elkins); Beaver (Trent Dawson for Melissa Gillies); Shadie Sadie (Adam Sanderson for Brad Connelly); Glenferrie Hood (Pete McMullen for Wayne Graham); Lincoln Road (Brendan Barnes for Alistair Barnes).

Albion Park, February 19: Slice Of Heaven (Nathan Dawson for Donny Smith); Paravani (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Tom Me Gun (Narissa McMullen); Matt Belford (Reece Maguire for Murray Thomas); Innocent Crocker (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Redcliffe, February 20: Major Doit (Tim Gillespie); Takitimu Express (Matt Elkins for Greg Elkins); Subtle Advice (Nathan Dawson for Terry Hancock); Santastic Princess (Adam Richardson for Tayla Gillespie); Goaheadmakemyday (Gary Whiaker for Brett Cargill).

Redcliffe, February 21: Maywyn Tough (Kelli Dawson); Donny Jones (Reece Maguire for Ron Wells); Don't Be Jealous (Matt Elkins for Lacey Hinze); The Muse (Adam Richardson).