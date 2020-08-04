Winning Ipswich halfback enjoys support in higher league

Ipswich State High halfback Mason Pintegne is stepping up this season having captained last year’s victorious Reserve Grade side. Picture: David Lems

Ipswich State High halfback Mason Pintegne is stepping up this season having captained last year’s victorious Reserve Grade side. Picture: David Lems

HAVING captained Ipswich State High's undefeated Reserve Grade side, Mason Pintegne knows what it takes to build a winning culture.

The halfback to watch has been rewarded by becoming a regular in this year's Langer Cup open team.

But apart from learning more from established co-captains Lachlan Williamson and Deijion Leugaimafa, Pintegne appreciates the ongoing support he receives in Ipswich State High's progressive rugby league program.

"They (Williamson and Leugaimafa) are always there,'' said Pintegne, who has been at the Brassall school since year 7. "It's good the development.''

Having played his junior club rugby league with West End, the Queensland Schoolboys under-15 representative especially enjoys working with the dedicated Ipswich State High coaches.

"The coaching is excellent here. I like the structure too,'' he said.

"It just suits my game. Just the way I like to play, run the ball and that.

"All the coaches here have helped me in some way.''

Ipswich State High rugby league player Mason Pintegne

Now 17, Pintegne enjoyed an early benefit this season when he pounced on a superb, well-weighted kick from Williamson to score Ipswich's second try in last week's Langer Cup opener.

Although last year's runners-up lost 22-10 to defending champions Palm Beach Currumbin, Pintegne was thrilled to dive across the line early in the new competition.

"Not really,'' Pintegne answered when asked if it was a set move. "It was a good kick.''

He spotted the opportunity close to the upright and scored to keep his team in the game.

Ipswich State High tackle St Mary's in their next game in Toowoomba on Wednesday.

Look out for a special preview online tomorrow, along with livestreaming details.

Pintegne is also a member of the 2020 Ipswich Jets Mal Meninga Cup side. He was selected in this year's Met West side before the coronavirus cut that short.

He's main focus is now helping Ipswich State High challenge strongly for the highly competitive Langer Cup crown.

Ipswich State High halfback Mason Pintegne is a promising player to respect. Picture: David Lems

Having led last year's victorious Reserve Grade side, Pintegne is also pleased to see a number of his 2019 teammates promoted to the open squad. That includes some incredible talent on "the left edge''.

"It is a bit of a jump,'' he said, eager to continue his improvement in higher level football.

"It's good footy to play at the top level.''

The halfback said making the Queensland Schoolboy side and leading last year's winning Reserve Grade side were highlights as he looks to build on his footy career.

