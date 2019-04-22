Winning day at Marburg meet

The trotters head for the finish line at the successful Marburg Easter Sunday raceday.

TROTTING: Oakwood Capital winner Darrell Graham (Escalera) was among the star performers at the successful Easter Sunday meeting, waltzing away with $15,206 for his efforts.

Marburg Pacing Association officials were pleased with the latest TAB-supported meeting.

"The weather was great for this time of year and a crowd estimated at 800 turned out for a quality card of country racing,'' QT trot columnist Denis Smith said.

"People make or break a sporting event. If you are giving them what they want, they spend money, have a great time and go home pleased with your product and themselves.

"Further, if you continue to operate in a convenient time slot, the bulk of your people will happily come back to repeat the process.

"Thanks to the sun, the breeze and the recent track upgrade, the racing was first class, with quick times pretty much the order of the day.''

Chantal Turpin guides Mach Torque (number 5) into a winning position during the Easter Sunday raceday at Marburg. Cordell Richardson

Stanley Road Construction Final winner Argyle Beach (Pete McMullen) ran an incredible mile rate of 2.00.6 for the marathon 2900 metre standing start event.

The first prize of $6,339 took the daughter of Somebeachsomewhere to within $264 of that magical $100,000 milestone.

While the race winners were being decided, the last of the 500 tickets in the Bremer Ford Suzuki Swift were sold. A somewhat surprised gentleman from Rockhampton found himself with alternate transport for the trip home.

Rachel Beaton, from Coominya ,was the lucky winner of the Winx Memorabilia.

The next Marburg race meeting is on Labour Day (Monday, May 6).

Underthekilt, driven by Matt Elkins, sneaks past Inciter (Greg Elkins) in the third race of the day. Cordell Richardson

Marburg winners

R1: Bambole Nere (Adam Richardson for David Rodger Jnr).

R2: Northern Muscle (Denis Smith).

R3: Under The Kilt (Matt Elkins for Warren Hinze).

R4: Mach Torque (Chantal Turpin).

Mach Torque driven by Chantal Turpin. Cordell Richardson

R5: Its A Danceoff (Matt Elkins for Trevor Lambourn).

R6: Argyle Beach (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

R7: Escalera (Darrell Graham).

R8: My Wingman (Paul Diebert for Ricky Gordon).