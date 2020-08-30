Menu
Goodna Eagles flyer Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga outruns Souths fullback Blake Lollback on his way scoring a double in his team’s latest massive win. Picture: Bruce Clayton
Rugby League

Winning culture makes hat-trick success more satisfying

David Lems
30th Aug 2020 12:51 PM
GOODNA'S latest hat-trick collector Leevai Sutton prefers to let his on-field exploits do the talking.

But after finishing off another rampaging Eagles effort, Sutton had plenty to be satisfied with.

"The culture around the club is really good,'' he said after the Volunteers Cup competition leaders remained unbeaten with a 60-12 demolition job against Souths.

The high-flying Eagles have been igniting the afterburners in the second half of their previous contests against their Ipswich and Toowoomba rivals.

But in their latest round 5 clash, they had the luxury of easing off after halftime thanks to a 42-0 halftime advantage.

"A few slips there in the second half but the boys good the job done,'' said Sutton, who came off the bench to play centre.

The Eagles finished with 11 tries in a one-sided performance that highlighted why they are favourites to win this year's Volunteer Cup.

Goodna hat-trick tryscorer Leevai Sutton. Picture: Bruce Clayton
Former Souths Logan footballer Sutton scored Goodna's eighth, ninth and final tries after the impressive first 40 minute finishing displays of fullback Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga and winger Chris Schwalger.

They each scored a double with powerhouse performer John Maila also doing the early damage.

Maila repeatedly knocked the Souths defenders out of the way then put on some crunching tackles alongside Goodna's monster forward pack.

Sutton, who likes to stay out of the spotlight, only joined Goodna this season after being in Melbourne and playing his junior footy with Souths Logan.

"I've settled in real good,'' he said, seeing how this season pans out before deciding his footy future.

Aged 20, centre Sutton is one of the young brigade showcasing Goodna's superb speed, especially out wide.

He praised Goodna's at times unstoppable forwards like Maila, Rez Phillips, Iosua Afoa and Viliami Tupuo.

 

Goodna Eagles super boot Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga lines up another successful goal attempt. Picture: Bruce Clayton
Goodna's everywhere man Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga kicked seven straight goals, including some beauties from out wide, before finally missing an attempt.

Souths had no answers to Goodna's pace, power and precision passing.

In next week's round 6 match in Toowoomba, Goodna tackles Toowoomba's best side Valleys in the 3.30pm match.

Volunteers Cup Round 5: Goodna 60 (Leevai Sutton 3, Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga 2, Chris Schwalger 2, Elone Taufa, Vesi Sa'u, John Maila, Fa'ata'ape Timai tries; Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga 8 goals) def Souths 12 (Samuel Thompson, Jaren Bender, Ben Howard tries).

