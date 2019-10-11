Winning culture: Jets mentor appreciates community support

WORKING TOGETHER: The Jets Rubies netballers train with their Sapphires Series clubmates as part of their preparation for Sunday's grand final.

HAVING a strong community focus, Jets Rubies coach Camille Rieck has enjoyed her debut season guiding a new Ipswich netball team.

Preparing for Sunday's grand final, she welcomed the chance to work with this year's Rubies combination, closely aligned to the Jets' Sapphire Series squad in the higher level Netball Queensland competition.

"I love any opportunity,'' Rieck said.

"Community is really important to me. Community is what builds great culture.

"The teams that win usually have great culture not only within the team unity themselves but also surrounding them. That really resonates with me in anything that we do.''

She was delighted with the community support.

"We are extremely lucky to have some fantastic resources in our Jets community and we need to thank the Ipswich Flyers, Goodna Sapphires and the Brisbane West Indoor Sports Centre men's netball teams for the matchplay practice they've provided the Jets Ruby team throughout the season,'' Rieck said.

Jets Ruby South Series coach Camille Rieck

Rieck grew up in East Brisbane, spending time with Sunday's grand final opponents Tigers before continuing her career at Lions and on to the Jets.

The former Metropolitan Districts defender coached the Lions Division 2 team that won last year's grand final.

She's also coached Australian indoor teams at three World Cups.

In 2012, she worked with the under-21 side that won in Brisbane before a stint with the same victorious age group in South Africa (2014) and with the Aussie open side which finished runners-up in New Zealand in 2016.

Her national indoor coaching successes included working with Goodna Sapphires netballers Robyn Walsh, Rebecca Asquith and Renee Keith.

This season, she stepped up with another highly regarded coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser to take the Jets forward in the inaugural Sapphire Series and Ruby South Series competitions.

Rieck was recently awarded her elite accreditation through Netball Australia, highlighting her commitment to the sport and willingness to help players reach the higher level.

While proud of that, her focus this weekend is on helping the Jets Rubies finish a promising season in style.

The Rubies completed their grand final preparation with video analysis and match review on Tuesday night before a session against the Sapphires players on Thursday night.