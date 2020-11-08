Menu
WINNERS: Top-tier businesses, people announced

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
8th Nov 2020 3:00 PM
BUSINESSES across the region gathered to eat, drink and celebrate their collective efforts during a year fraught with hurdles.

On Saturday night, the City of Ipswich 2020 Business Excellence Awards recognised company owners, leaders and team members for top-notch performance and achievements.

Co-hosted by the Ipswich Region and Bremer Chambers of Commerce, the black tie event was split across two venues and streamed via YouTube to observe COVID restrictions.

Attracting more guests than in previous years, the event drew 308 guests, filling tables at the Ipswich Turf Club and the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Ipswich Chamber president Phil Bell said the turnout exceeded expectations.

“It really was a fantastic celebration – it always is but this year, it absolutely defied everyone’s expectations not only in the process but the goodwill and the recognition I think Ipswich deserves,” Mr Bell said.

The event’s success mirrored the year’s 30 per cent growth in Chamber membership.

“We’re struggling to keep up with the growth of our network, which is another thing that has surprised and defied expectations in the COVID environment,” Mr Bell said.

“But these are the times when Chambers of Commerce become increasingly relevant.”

City of Ipswich 2020 Business Excellence Awards winners:

AON & BOQ Innovation in Business

West Bremer Radio

McGrathNicol New Business of the Year

Phat Boyz Smoking

2020 USQ & Bendigo Bank Community Involvement

Ipswich Hospice Care for West Moreton Care at the End of Life Collaborative

2020 Ipswich Events & Entertainment Centre and Ipswich Turf Club Customer Service

Brothers Leagues Club Ipswich

TAFE Queensland Young Business Person of the Year

Nicholas Stevenson from Bakehouse Steakhouse

River 94.9 Business Person of the Year

David Cullen from Pro Drive Driving School

2020 Ipswich City Council Small Business of the Year

Plot Australia

2020 RPQ Group Business of the Year

Hello Home Doctor Service

2020 Queensland Trust for Nature Food and Agribusiness of the Year

Brisbane Valley Protein

Ipswich Region Chamber of Commerce President’s Award

Brett Kitching

