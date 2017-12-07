Menu
WINNERS: The lucky readers off to Horn VS Hellraiser fight

Our own Jeff Horn is to defend his WBO Welterweight title in the Battle of Brisbane 2 on Wednesday December 13, 2017. 

He will be shaping up against Gary "Hellraiser" Corcoran in this most anticipated fight at the Brisbane Events Centre. 

Horn was voted Queensland's Sports Star of the Year last week for his July win over Manny Pacquiao and is a solid favourite to retain his WBO welterweight title against the rugged English gypsy next week.

These lucky winners will be there to see Horn take on the Hellraiser live after entering our Horn VS Hellraiser Boxing Bonanza Competition drawn on Tuesday.


S Dowd, Smithfield; 

P Chapman, Heatley;

S Claes, Rural View;

D Browning, Glendale;

M Taylor, Tannum Sands;

S McDonald, Thabeban;

M Silcox, Avenell Heights;

E Lensing, Urraween;

J Fletcher, Maryborough;

Y Byrnes, Grafton;

D Bowling, South Grafton;

C Tawhara, Gympie;

A Edwards, Chatsworth;

W Nemeth, Currimundi;

D Smith, Mountain Creek;

D Currie, Ripley;

D Bevin, Raceview;

M Bray, South Toowoomba;

S Brown-Duthrie, Centenary Heights;

D Lawler, Warwick;

T McMahon, Warwick;

B Doe, Clear Island Waters;

R Allen, Miami; G Cross, Ballina; 

D Speed, Stratheden

Topics:  boxing hellraiser jeff horn sport

News Corp Australia
