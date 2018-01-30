MKR roasts Married at First Sight in TV war

Jess and Emma from MKR with Pete and Manu. Picture: Supplied

Channel 7 roasted Nine last night as MKR and The Good Doctor both trounced Married at First Sight in the ratings.

1.182 million tuned in for My Kitchen Rules, hosted by Pete Evans and Manu Feildel, and then stayed on Seven for smash US hit The Good Doctor (1.095m across five city metro), starring Freddie Highmore.

By comparison, Married at First Sight failed to hit the magic million mark, with 912,000 watching.

Though the ratings period hasn't officially begun, Nine and Seven went head-to-head launching their big ticket reality shows last night, hoping to nab audience share in the crucial period after the Australian Open.

Bernard Tomic struggles with a tucker trial in I’m a Celeb. Picture: TEN

Channel 10's I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! achieved a respectable 858,000 as the show's first intruder Anthony Mundine entered the jungle.

Viewers saw international tennis brat Bernard Tomic admit he is struggling with life in the jungle and thinking of leaving, as his fellow campers urged him not to go.

Straight down to business: Pete Evans and Manu Feildel host MKR. Picture: SEVEN

On MKR, teams were plunged straight into "dinner party" season, with Italian brothers Josh and Nic cooking a showcase meal in their own home.

MAFS saw weddings between "douchebag Dean", an alpha male who was hitched to his dream "Barbie cheerleader" type, Tracey. The second wedding was between Sarah - who says this is her last chance to meet a bloke and have kids - and Telv, who works hard to make sure his own kids have all the opportunities he did not.

Sarah Roza married a stranger last night on Nine.

Top 10 shows (five metro cities) for Monday night:

1. MKR (Seven), 1.182m

2. Seven News (Seven), 1.108m

3. The Good Doctor (Seven), 1.095m

4. Seven News/Today Tonight (Seven), 1.095m

5. Nine News (Nine), 946,000

6. Nine News 6.30 (Nine), 943,000

7. Married at First Sight (Nine), 912,000

8. A Current Affair (Nine), 900,000

9. I'm a Celebrity ... (Ten), 858,000

10. Home and Away (Seven), 796,000