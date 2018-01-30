Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

MKR roasts Married at First Sight in TV war

Jess and Emma from MKR with Pete and Manu. Picture: Supplied
Jess and Emma from MKR with Pete and Manu. Picture: Supplied
by Anna Brain

Channel 7 roasted Nine last night as MKR and The Good Doctor both trounced Married at First Sight in the ratings.

1.182 million tuned in for My Kitchen Rules, hosted by Pete Evans and Manu Feildel, and then stayed on Seven for smash US hit The Good Doctor (1.095m across five city metro), starring Freddie Highmore.

 

By comparison, Married at First Sight failed to hit the magic million mark, with 912,000 watching.

Though the ratings period hasn't officially begun, Nine and Seven went head-to-head launching their big ticket reality shows last night, hoping to nab audience share in the crucial period after the Australian Open.

Bernard Tomic struggles with a tucker trial in I’m a Celeb. Picture: TEN
Bernard Tomic struggles with a tucker trial in I’m a Celeb. Picture: TEN

Channel 10's I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! achieved a respectable 858,000 as the show's first intruder Anthony Mundine entered the jungle.

Viewers saw international tennis brat Bernard Tomic admit he is struggling with life in the jungle and thinking of leaving, as his fellow campers urged him not to go.

Straight down to business: Pete Evans and Manu Feildel host MKR. Picture: SEVEN
Straight down to business: Pete Evans and Manu Feildel host MKR. Picture: SEVEN

On MKR, teams were plunged straight into "dinner party" season, with Italian brothers Josh and Nic cooking a showcase meal in their own home.

MAFS saw weddings between "douchebag Dean", an alpha male who was hitched to his dream "Barbie cheerleader" type, Tracey. The second wedding was between Sarah - who says this is her last chance to meet a bloke and have kids - and Telv, who works hard to make sure his own kids have all the opportunities he did not.

Sarah Roza married a stranger last night on Nine.
Sarah Roza married a stranger last night on Nine.

 

Top 10 shows (five metro cities) for Monday night:

1. MKR (Seven), 1.182m

2. Seven News (Seven), 1.108m

3. The Good Doctor (Seven), 1.095m

4. Seven News/Today Tonight (Seven), 1.095m

5. Nine News (Nine), 946,000

6. Nine News 6.30 (Nine), 943,000

7. Married at First Sight (Nine), 912,000

8. A Current Affair (Nine), 900,000

9. I'm a Celebrity ... (Ten), 858,000

10. Home and Away (Seven), 796,000

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  mafs mkr tv ratings winners

'Special wedding': Mum's dying wish to see daughter marry

'Special wedding': Mum's dying wish to see daughter marry

LIBBY Wright's wedding day inside Ipswich Hospital might not have been the one every girl dreams about, but it was the wedding she wanted.

Opening a new chapter for English learning

Cr Sheila Ireland with McGrath Springfield principals Steve Hodgson and Tracey Caruana.

Book drive aims to help recent arrivals learn English

Council awards contract Springfield library fit out

TAKING SHAPE: The council plans to award a $2.84 million contract for the new Springfield Central Library. Pictured: Councillors Morrison, Pahlke and Mayor Antoniolli. INSET: Artist impression of the new building.

Tenders for the works were released in December

Passenger with serious injuries after crash

Paramedics assess three patients at scene of accident

Local Partners

Kevin Hart’s coming to Australia

HOLLYWOOD actor and comedian Kevin Hart is heading to Australia this year, after he announced that his world tour will have a local leg on it for fans.

TV viewers’ most frustrating problem

Not a happy camper: Bernard Tomic’s time in the jungle on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, was hanging by a thread. Picture: Channel Ten

If it was all too much for you last night, you were not alone.

‘My clothes are getting peeled off me’

US actor Rose McGowan has detailed an alleged assault by Harvey Weinstein in her new book Brave

ROSE McGowan has gone public with the graphic details of Weinstein‘s alleged...

Grammys’ ‘insane’ explanation for lack of women

Kesha arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

The lack of female winners has sparked the #GrammysSoMale hashtag

Are Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough engaged?

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough at the GQ Men Of the Year Awards last year. Picture: Christian Gilles

“What an amazing rock! Close up please!!” one wrote.

MAFS nice bloke’s shock link to ‘f**K Australia’ activist

Tarneen Onus-Williams is believed to be the sister of MAFS groom Telverne. Picture: David Geraghty/The Australian

Telverne, is believed to be the brother of the Aboriginal activist calling for...

Mundine turns on charm: ‘I kick back while women cook’

“I just kick back and relax while women cook and clean.”

ANTHONY Mundine isn’t going to sit back in the jungle