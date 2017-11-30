WINNER: Mystery shopper $200K richer in 'lucky' lotto pick

A TOOGOOLAWAH shopper is $200,000 richer after winning this week's Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.

But the winner may not even know it yet.

An entry sold at Cressbrook Newsagency, 98 Cressbrook Street, Toogoolawah, won the guaranteed 1st Prize in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw, on November 27.

Yhe entry was not registered to a Winners Circle card, so Golden Casket officials have no way to contact the mystery winner and are eagerly waiting for the ticketholder to come forward to claim their prize.

Golden Casket is urging anyone with an entry to check their tickets as soon as possible and make contact on 131 868 if they believe they hold the winning ticket.

Golden Casket spokesperson Matt Hart said the Toogoolawah win was the latest Lucky Lotteries win to land in Queensland.

"In recent weeks we've seen a number of Lucky Lotteries 1st Prize wins land in the Sunshine State, and all have been claimed except for the Toogoolawah entry," he said.

"Our winners may be busy at work and with their daily lives so they may have forgotten to check their ticket. It's the type of news I'm sure they'd love to hear.

"You might not think you're the winner, but if you bought an entry in Toogoolawah for a Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw you're in with a chance."

Cressbrook Newsagency owner Mark Bulow said the $200,000 win was the talk of Toogoolawah in recent days.

"We've sold two division one winning entries previously and they say good things come in threes. Bing, bang, bong! - We sell an entry that wins a Lucky Lotteries 1st Prize!" he exclaimed.

"We're hoping with all our Christmas might that it's one of our local customers. What a fabulous early Christmas present it would be to discover you've won."

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $6.04 million for draw 1072, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $5.57 million for draw 10197.

Golden Casket customers can purchase a single ticket number into the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot for $2.20 and the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot for $5.50.

About Lucky Lotteries

Lucky Lotteries has two products: the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot.

Both Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot have thousands of guaranteed prizes in every draw, from free tickets through to a 1st prize of $100,000 and $200,000 respectively.

In addition to the guaranteed prizes in every draw, Lucky Lotteries is also a jackpotting game.

The jackpot in the Lucky Lotteries game is won when the selected jackpot ticket number has already won a cash prize in that same draw.

If the selected jackpot ticket hasn't already won a cash prize in that draw, then the top prize jackpots.

Unlike lotto-style games where the top prize is often shared between winners, Lucky Lotteries is a draw lottery where the jackpot winner takes the lot.

This means the jackpot prize can only be won by a unique Lucky Lotteries ticket number.