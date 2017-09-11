Winger's sensational match ignites Brothers victory

Joel is a journalist with 20 years of experience and since February, 2011 he has been the late reporter at The Queensland Times. Joel specialises in longer features and as the late reporter he chases all the breaking stories that unfold in the evenings. A die hard rugby league fan, Joel has been pushing hard for the Western Corridor bid to be admitted into the NRL.

A PERFECT first half and the best game by a winger you will ever hope to see in a grand final.

They were two key reasons why Brothers Ipswich prevailed 24-14 over Goodna in the Reserve Grade grand final.

Brothers held firm to repel early Goodna pressure before taking their chances.

Five-eighth Joshua Whitwell, who had a stellar match, put a perfectly weighted kick in for Tyson Elisaia to score wide out and then winger Zachary Sutton scored twice to give his side a 14-nil half-time lead.

Sutton was a deserved man of the match and a constant threat in attack.

Goodna's Oloitoa brothers - PJ, Malaki and William - rallied their side in the second stanza.

William scored the try of the match with a chip and chase that he regathered on the full to sprint 50m and score. Brothers held a six-point lead at the death before big prop Matthew Bell sealed the deal when he crashed over with three minutes remaining.

POWER: Brothers prop Matthew Bell was on fire in the grand final. David Nielsen

Bell said the Brothers supporters on the hill were his inspiration after earlier making a huge break down field. "I just saw the boys on the hill, and I ran for 'em,” he said. "I love every single bloody one of them.”

MOTIVATORS: Brothers supporters gave the side, and big Matthew Bell in particular, a massive lift. David Nielsen

Whitwell said he had been at the club since 16s, had a couple of years off but was glad to be back.

He said Sutton and Bell played crucial roles in the win. "Out of our half, Sutton is a weapon. He is an absolute machine,” he said.

"Big Belly is a match winner. When you need him, he is there.”

Sutton was glad he returned to the club where he's played his juniors.

"I'm stoked. Just put it down to the hard work of the boys,” he said.

"The big forwards get you in good positions and you just finish it off. I've been at Brothers since I was six and I had a couple of years away, but I am so glad to be home.

"It doesn't feel any better than winning a grand final with the boys.”

Goodna captain Malaki Oloitoa said conceding the early lead was crucial.

"Our boys wanted it, but they wanted it more. It was a good effort by both teams,” he said. "It was a goal this year to play with my siblings to see how we'd go and I've enjoyed every minute of it.”