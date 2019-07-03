Menu
The team from The Overflow Estate 1895. They prepared a degustation for Eat Local Week 2019.
Contributed
News

Winery achieves 'grapeness' at degustation lunch

by Ashleigh Howarth
3rd Jul 2019 12:00 PM
THE sun was shining, the wine was flowing and five courses of locally grown produce was served to the lucky guests who attended the degustation lunch at The Overflow Estate 1895.

The feast was part of the Scenic Rim's Eat Local Week, which celebrates the food, the farmers and the beautiful scenery of the region.

The Overflow Estate 1895 co-owner, Emily Lochran, described the exclusive feast as "pure magic".

"The day was absolutely superb, just pure magic," she said.

 

Crayfish was one of the locally sourced items which featured on the menu for the five course degustation lunch at The Overflow Estate 1895.
Contributed

"Our event was a five course degustation lunch, with the food made by Kate Raymond, who is a Scenic Rim food ambassador.

"We also had five beautifully matched wines that were served with each course, and there was live music.

"The combination of fabulous food, delicious wine and good company was a recipe for success."

The Overflow Estate 1895 is located at 1660 Beaudesert-Boonah Rd, Wyaralong.

 

 

scenic rim eat local week 2019
Ipswich Queensland Times

