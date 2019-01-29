Wine tasting fun run to delight grape lovers

WINE enthusiasts have been left buzzing after hearing through the grapevine the Grapest 5k Run is heading our way, and they would be correct.

The Overflow Estate 1895, located on the banks of Wyaralong Dam in the Scenic Rim, will host the fun run at 1pm on Saturday, May 18. The Grapest 5k Run combines an afternoon of running along the dam waterfront, with break stops along the track to sip on the estate's signature blends, known as a wine waddle.

As the sun goes down in the afternoon, runners can relax amongst the vineyard or down on the bank with a glass or two, food and live entertainment.

This is the first time the Grapest 5K Run has been held at The Overflow Estate 1895, who opened their doors in July 2018.

For co-owner Emily Lochrane, the chance to be a part of a sought-after national event was an exciting opportunity.

"We were approached by the people who host the event and got discussing what we could do," she said.

"They saw a lot of our images and thought we looked like a great venue to host the run.

"We are really excited about. A lot of the 5k run will have water front views, which will be beautiful.

"Runners will also have the chance to taste our six different varieties of wine, as well as our new sparkling red, at intervals on the run.

"Every participant will get a plastic wine glass which they will hang around their neck on a lanyard, and they will drink at each stop.

"Or, they could do the full run and enjoy the wine at the end."

The Overflow Estate 1895. Cordell Richardson

If you are feeling extra energetic, there will also be a 10k run on the day.

If you would like to have more than a few drops, The Overflow Estate 1895 will have accommodation available, so participants could spend the weekend in the countryside.

"We are partnering up with a glamping company, so people will be able to book a glamping package too," Mrs Lochrane said.

"That might be a good option, seeing as after the race there will be more wine, food and a band who will be playing into the night."

Since their grand opening on July 8, which coincided with the Scenic Rim's famous Eat Local Week, Mrs Lochrane said the estate was continuing to grow.

She was excited to announce a new sparkling red, which was a mixture of their Tempranillo and Montepulciano grapes.

"We are bottling the new sparkling red right now," she said.

Teaming up with the Grapest 5k Run is just one of the many things the estate has planned to build up their business.

"I myself also heard on the grapevine there will also be live music and wood-fire pizzas every Sunday very soon," she said, laughing.

Tickets to the Grapest 5k Run are booking out quickly, so you don't delay, otherwise this could be a 'pour decision' on your part.

Tickets are $57 and includes the wine waddle.

Reserve your place by logging onto the Grapest 5K Run website at http://www.grapest5krun.com.au/ and click on The Overflow Estate 1895 event.

The Overflow Estate 1895 is located at 1660 Beaudesert Boonah Road, Wyaralong.