WINE REVIEW: McLaren Vale winery marks 50-year milestone

Pioneering McLaren Vale winery Coriole this year celebrates its 50th year of winemaking and 100 years of the Lloyd vineyard growing fruit. It will host roadshows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in August. Details at www.coriole. com/About-Us/50Years.

PIQUEPOUL, 2019

This ancient white grape variety hails from the Languedoc region of south-west France and Coriole were first to plant in Australia. Earthy aromas of melon rind, barley water and green pear skin with citrus zest. A racy, dry palate with electric acidity makes it a perfect match for oysters. Rating: 9/10, RRP: $28, Alc: 12%

EN BONNE SANTE, SHIRAZ 2017

Created for their 50th anniversary, this recalls the first wine made at Coriole which was shared among family and friends. Has a mineral spine running through fleshy mulberry with pillowy oak influence and a generous tannin profile. Made for good times. Rating: 8.5/10, RRP: $32, Alc: 14%

LLOYD, SHIRAZ 2015

The flagship wine has a quiet, reserved nose of gentle plum, mulberry, cedar and an array of soft spices. Upon a carpet of soft, fine tannin is presented precise fruit with a refined ferrous line. An excellent wine showing balance & elegance. Rating: 9.5/10, RRP: $100, Alc: 14.5%

