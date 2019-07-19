Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chardonnay, 2016.
Chardonnay, 2016.
Food & Entertainment

WINE REVIEW: Little bird tells why Yarra Valley so good

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
19th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Caroline Mooney is owner and winemaker at Yarra Valley's Bird On A Wire. With a focus on Yarra Valley heroes: chardonnay, pinot noir and shiraz, she also produces a special marsanne. Not one to rest on her laurels, the born-and-bred local has just become general manager of the family farm, the Yarra Valley Dairy.

CHARDONNAY, 2016

Bright, gold colour with almost green highlights. Medium - with stonefruit, grapefruit and creamy oak aromas lead to a precise wine with fleshy fruit wrapped around a crisp acid minerally spine. An age-worthy chardonnay at a handy price point. Rating: 9.25/10 RRP: $40 Alc: 13.5%

Marsanne, 2014.
Marsanne, 2014.

MARSANNE, 2014

Marsanne can be crisp and lifted in youth before ageing to a rich complex white wine. This combines youthful floral and maturing nutty aromas with honeysuckle tinged sweetness. Weighty palate. Savoury elements with ginger, honeysuckle and stonefruit depth. A powerful expression. Rating: 8.75/10 RRP: $35 Alc: 14.2%

Pinot Noir, 2018.
Pinot Noir, 2018.

PINOT NOIR, 2018

Beautifully perfumed with exotic spices and cherry skin. The palate exhibits richer Yarra red fruits while still offering 'pinosity' with elegance. Crunchy and lifted, fanning out of flavours to a tightly woven finish. Delicious. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $55 Alc: 13.2%

bird on a wire caroline mooney chardonnay marsanne pinot noir regan drew shiraz wine review wine words yarra valley
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man charged over Brassall drug lab raid

    premium_icon Man charged over Brassall drug lab raid

    News ONE MAN has been charged following investigations into the discovery of an alleged drug lab at Brassall.

    • 19th Jul 2019 12:37 PM
    Family put to rest in a touching burial 150yr in the making

    premium_icon Family put to rest in a touching burial 150yr in the making

    Council News Council officers discovered the location crypt in 2017

    • 19th Jul 2019 12:09 PM
    REVEALED: Ipswich's surprising crime-riddled areas

    premium_icon REVEALED: Ipswich's surprising crime-riddled areas

    News Where you are most likely to be to robbed, assaulted

    BRRR! Icy again as Ipswich wakes to freezing low

    premium_icon BRRR! Icy again as Ipswich wakes to freezing low

    News Fortunately it was not as cold as the July record