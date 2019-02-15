Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BLANC DE BLANC, 2012
BLANC DE BLANC, 2012 Danny Kildare
Food & Entertainment

WINE REVIEW: Barringwood sparkles for Tassie wine

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
15th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Tasmania is officially recognised as only having one GI (geographic indicator) yet there are several distinct regions where vineyards flourish. Barringwood makes its home in the verdant central north area of the state, where most aspects of the winery and vineyard business are overseen by locally raised Vanessa Bagot. Their three sparkling wines are a special focus.

BLANC DE BLANC, 2012

100 per cent chardonnay. A youthful pale lemon clear with excited effervescence. Lemon skin and peach flesh with a mineral spine and oyster shell. A crystal clean front, building complexity and depth through the palate. A serious wine of tension, grip and balance. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $80 Alc: 11.5%

TASMANIAN CUVEE, NV
TASMANIAN CUVEE, NV

TASMANIAN CUVEE, NV

Light stonefruit skin and richer peach cobbler depth with hints of strawberry skin and soft breadcrust. Soft and approachable mousse with expressive red currant and cherry Danish. A fine crisp tail with a biscuity snap. Rating: 8/10 RRP: $32 Alc: 12%

CLASSIC CUVEE, 2014
CLASSIC CUVEE, 2014

CLASSIC CUVEE, 2014

Traditional blend of chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier. Well-defined aromas: cool, restrained white peach and nectarine stonefruit over richer brioche and cherry blossom. The palate shows hints of toasty complexity before a dusty, tightly gripped finish. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $48 Alc: 12%

vinonotebook.com

barringwood blanc de blanc central north region classic cuvee regan drew tasmania tasmanian cuvee wine words
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Corrupt Ipswich council boss jailed after ‘quick kickback’

    premium_icon Corrupt Ipswich council boss jailed after ‘quick kickback’

    Breaking FOUR Ipswich crooks including a former Ipswich City Council chief executive have been jailed after elaborate scams involving kickbacks and bogus invoices.

    • 15th Feb 2019 11:19 AM
    Sleepless night for granddad after multi-million dollar win

    premium_icon Sleepless night for granddad after multi-million dollar win

    News Valentine’s Day surprise for punter

    • 15th Feb 2019 11:01 AM
    REVEALED: Taco Bell plans Ipswich store with 24/7 opening

    premium_icon REVEALED: Taco Bell plans Ipswich store with 24/7 opening

    Business The opening of the Taco Bell will be the death of another restaurant

    • 15th Feb 2019 10:36 AM
    Safety concerns at school after preppie given to another mum

    premium_icon Safety concerns at school after preppie given to another mum

    Education 'I was walking in the gate as the bell rang'