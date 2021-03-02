Wine brings out creative side in budding artists

Pinot and Picasso Manager Hayley Brennan said the art classes had been a hit among both young and old.

Pinot and Picasso Manager Hayley Brennan said the art classes had been a hit among both young and old.

ARTISTS young and old are rushing to grab the paintbrush and a cheeky glass of wine.

Since opening its doors in October last year, an Ipswich business has drawn locals to tap into their creative side through a series of art classes.

The studio offers three-hour group lessons, in which students follow along to complete their own work of art while indulging in a beverage.

LOCAL NEWS: Roads remain closed as TMR investigates bridge damage

Pinot and Picasso Manager Hayley Brennan said all customers needed to do was bring the wine.

“They just bring in their own wine and we sort the rest out,” Hayley said.

“We provide food, easels, paintbrushes, paint, canvases, glassware.”

The art classes often book out, with groups of up to 20 packing into the studio.

“People come in, we teach them to paint, they relax and hang out with their friends,” Hayley said.

Pinot and Picasso Manager Hayley Brennan said the art classes had been a hit among both young and old.

In the months since opening, the classes have attracted a wide demographic.

“We’ve got retirees who haven’t touched a paint brush since they were in kindergarten, we’ve got people who love painting and do it as their hobby,” Hayley said.

She said creating artwork could be therapeutic.

“I’ve studied psychology, so I’m into the whole art therapy side of things and I’m very passionate about it,” she said.

“Art is a therapeutic and expressive way of just being who you are.”

LOCAL NEWS: DETAILS: New CBD business to expand from Brisbane venture

She said the guided classes were good for relieving anxiety.

“With the guided, step-by-step art classes, it’s great to relax, have fun, be with friends,” she said.

“Even just watching someone paint is so relaxing. It reduces anxiety.

“People are only now starting to understand the importance of self expression.”

Hayley said the studio team was eager to work alongside more charities

“We’re trying to be a part of the community and working with local businesses, engaging with charities around the place,” Hayley said.

Classes are held at the studio at 205 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.