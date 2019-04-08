Windsor hoodoo strikes Ipswich again

Ipswich's powerhouse batting failed to fire in the grand final series over the weekend.

Ipswich's powerhouse batting failed to fire in the grand final series over the weekend. Cordell Richardson

BASEBALL: From the best team all season to stumbling at the final hurdle.

It's a hard pill to swallow for the Ipswich Musketeers after losing the Greater Brisbane League grand final series 2-0 over the weekend.

Having gone into the title deciders as minor premiers and with their best winning record (32 matches) in years, Musketeers were well placed to savour grand final glory for the first time since 2001.

But then the Windsor Royals hoodoo struck again.

The team that denied Ipswich grand final success the previous two times triumphed again at Newmarket last Friday night and on Sunday.

Despite gallant pitching efforts by Fernandez Beltran, Pontus Bystrom and Dean Jones, the Musketeers lost both games 2-0 and 7-4 respectively.

Dedicated Ipswich Musketeers president Jon Campbell was at a loss to fathom what happened over the weekend.

"We played a bit better yesterday,'' he said. "Their pitching wasn't that great. We just didn't hit.''

And while Ipswich's powerhouse batters failed to fire, they made some uncharacteristic errors that gave Windsor the break they needed.

With Windsor having four Bandits players, including winning pitcher Ryan Searle, everything fell into place for the seasoned team playing on their home ground.

Campbell said the Royals also seemed to have the momentum having gone through a preliminary final series against Redcliffe while Ipswich had the weekend off after advancing directly to the grand final.

"Having that break didn't help,'' he said. "We just didn't play as well as we can.''

As Ipswich's international contingent prepare to return overseas soon, Campbell said the club would need to start developing more youth for future grand final challenges.

Jon's son Andrew is also heading overseas for a stint in the highly credentialled German national league before returning to continue his Australian team commitments.

Having devoted so much to the club this season, Campbell and his wife Denise are planning a trip in Germany to watch Andrew play and to enjoy some well-deserved some travel together.

GBL grand final series: Game 1 - Windsor Royals def Ipswich Musketeers 2-0. Game 2: Windsor def Ipswich 7-4.

Windsor win best-of-three series 2-0.