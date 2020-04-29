Menu
Andrew Gordon, the only son of 91-year-old Bermuda-based billionaire Bruce Gordon who owns regional TV network WIN, has listed his home.
Property

WIN TV chairman lists his property for sale

by STEPHEN NICHOLLS
29th Apr 2020 7:23 PM

Andrew Gordon, the only son of 91-year-old Bermuda-based billionaire Bruce Gordon who owns regional TV network WIN, has listed his Vaucluse home.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence with double garage and off-street parking for another car at 137 Hopetoun Ave has a $4.25 million guide through Barry and Mark Goldman of Sotheby's.

Barry Goldman said Gordon was now mainly based at the two-hectare property - with pool and ocean views - in the hills behind Austinmer, purchased for $1.9 million in 2015. That's closer to the WIN headquarters in Wollongong.

137 Hopetoun Avenue, Vaucluse has a $4.25 million price guide.
137 Hopetoun Avenue, Vaucluse has a $4.25 million price guide.

He's now looking to buy a larger apartment in the Sydney CBD, which is more convenient for business purposes.

It seems he's after a snappy sale in Vaucluse, since he paid $4.1 million in 2016.

And it looks a very nice home for someone. Gordon and his partner look to have done a refurb - there's a new kitchen and bathrooms.

Charming interiors.
Charming interiors.

And the solidly built residence on a 701 sqm block has harbour views that can't be built out.

Andrew Gordon, 49, and his sister Genevieve, 29, are both the heir apparents to the network. Genevieve was appointed to the board at the age of 19 and Andrew is executive chairman.

Bruce also holds a significant stake in Nine Entertainment.

Fine dining.
Fine dining.

Prior to moving to Vaucluse, Gordon sold a very slick four-bedroom, four-bathroom townhouse with double parking and pool in Spencer St, Rose Bay, for $3.4 million.

He'd only been there two years, having purchased it when it was newly built by the Mekler family.

Originally published as WIN TV chairman lists in Vaucluse

Outdoor entertainment spaces.
Outdoor entertainment spaces.
Harbour views.
Harbour views.
Relax in style.
Relax in style.
andrew gordon real estate win tv

